Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds, Spread, and Total

The Devils haven't loved the results recently, but Tuesday offers a chance to reset against a team it's already beaten once. Puck drop at Scotiabank Arena is set for 7 p.m. EST, with coverage on ESPN+.

New Jersey (20-16-2) looks to snap a three-game skid after earning a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to Washington on Saturday. The Devils showed signs of life offensively in that game, something sorely needed as they continue a road-heavy stretch.

Jesper Bratt remains the engine for New Jersey, leading the team in points and assists, while Timo Meier has been the primary goal threat. Jack Hughes already left his mark on this season's series, scoring three goals in the Devils' 5-2 win over Toronto back in October. In goal, Jake Allen and Jacob Markstrom have split duties, with Allen posting the stronger numbers so far.

Toronto (17-15-6) enters the matchup after an overtime loss in Detroit and has alternated results over its last five games. William Nylander leads the Maple Leafs in scoring, though his status is day-to-day, while John Tavares continues to provide the finishing touch and experience up front. Toronto has generated offense consistently but has also allowed goals in bunches.

This is the second meeting of the season between the teams, with New Jersey holding a 1-0 edge.

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+194)

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-233)

Money line

Devils -127

Maple Leafs +122

Total

Over 5.5 (-133)

Under 5.5 (+105)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Both teams are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 outings.

The Devils are 9-10 against the spread on the road, while the Maple Leafs are 9-13 at home.

The total has gone under in six of the Devils' past seven games.

The total has gone under in six of the Maple Leafs' past nine home matchups.

The Maple Leafs' have won 14 of the last 18 outings against the Devils.

The over has hit in six of the last eight meetings between these teams.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports

Devils

Evgenii Dadonov, RW — Injured reserve, wrist.

Zack MacEwen, C — Injured reserve, undisclosed.

Johnathan Kovacevic, D — Injured reserve, knee.

Marc McLaughlin, C — Injured reserve, undisclosed.

Simon Nemec, D — Injured reserve, lower body.

Maple Leafs

William Nylander, RW — Day to day, lower body.

Dakota Mermis, D — Injured reserve, lower body.

Anthony Stolarz, G — Injured reserve, upper body.

Brandon Carlo, D — Injured reserve, foot.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks

"The (Maple Leafs) power play that was the worst in the league seems to have figured some things out; they have scored three power play goals in their last two games. They may be without Nylander, which will be a big part of their offense missing, but I like their chances to get it done without him. The Devils can't seem to figure things out, even with the return of Jack Hughes. Their offense has been sluggish as they have only scored five goals in their last three games .... Give me the home team in this one." — Jon Picks, Pickswise

"Toronto comes into this matchup after a tough overtime loss in Detroit, but they have played better in their last three games .... New Jersey has lost four games in a row and they have scored two goals or fewer in four of their last five. I don't trust this New Jersey offense right now and I think Toronto has figured some things out, so give me the Leafs to win at home." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place