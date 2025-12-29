New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The New York Rangers will try to get the offense going again as they battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Rangers are 19-17-4 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the New York Islanders on the road 2-0. The Islanders scored in the first minute and the final minute of the game. It was mostly a defensive and goalie battle type of game and both goalies ended up on the three-star list. The Rangers won on shots 27-26, 24-14 on hits, and 33-24 on faceoffs. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 5-for-5 on stops. Both teams did well with blocking shots and the Rangers could have done more with the Islanders giveaways.



The Hurricanes are 23-11-3 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Detroit Red Wings at home 5-2. Detroit scored in the first period and the Canes scored three times in the second. The Red Wings got an early power-play goal in the third, but the Hurricanes were able to get some insurance goals. The Canes outshot the Red Wings 38-20 but lost 37-28 on faceoffs. Hits were tied at 22 apiece. Carolina was 0-for-1 on the power play and was 1-for-2 on stops on the penalty kill. The Canes were good at takeaways and Andrei Svechnikov was the first star with one goal and two assists.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-170)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+144)

Money line

Rangers +163

Hurricanes -170

Total

OVER 5.5 (-117)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in eight of the NY Rangers' last 11 games.

The NY Rangers is 1-5 SU in its last six games against Carolina.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Rangers' last five games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last five games.

Carolina is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Carolina's last nine games at home.

Rangers vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Adam Fox, D - Injured reserve

Sam Carrick, C - Day-to-day

J.T. Miller, LW - Injured reserve

Adam Edstrom, C - Injured reserve

Carolina Hurricanes

K'Andre Miller, D - Day-to-day

Jaccob Slavin, D - Injured reserve

Seth Jarvis, C - Injured reserve

Charles-Alexis Legault, D - Injured reserve

Rangers vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

New York is 31st in scoring, seventh in goals against, 19th on the power play, and 13th on the penalty kill. Artemi Panarin leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Rangers are 14-7-1 on the road and 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Their goal differential is negative three. The Rangers' offense has struggled recently, but they have confidence in goalie Igor Shesterkin, who has a 2.51 goals-against average this season. The season series is tied 1-1 and in the last meeting, the Rangers won 4-2, and it was on the road. Most of their games continue to be low scoring and close.



Carolina is fifth in scoring, 10th in goals against, 25th on the power play, 15th on the penalty kill. Sebastian Aho leads the team in points. The Canes are 12-6-1 at home and 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. They have a plus-18 in goal differential and that is the second-best mark in the Eastern Conference. The team is hoping to build on their recent win and goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov previously blanked the Rangers 3-0 in November. Their most recent win ended a three-game skid and the defense is trending up again. They will look to score in bunches again.

Best Bet: Over