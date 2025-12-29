Knicks vs Pelicans Odds, Spread, and Total

December has treated the Knicks well, and Monday night offers another chance to keep that momentum rolling in New Orleans. Tipoff at Smoothie King Center is set for 8 p.m. EST with coverage on Gulf Coast Sports and MSG Network.

New York (22-9) enters the matchup following a 128-125 win at Atlanta on Saturday, surviving a late Hawks surge. OG Anunoby sealed the game with four free throws and a steal in the final minute, while Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns carried the scoring load with 34 and 36 points, respectively.

Brunson sets the tone offensively at 29.3 points per game, while Towns anchors the interior and leads the team in rebounding. Mikal Bridges has provided steady two-way minutes on the wing.

New Orleans (8-25) remains in a rebuilding stretch marked with narrow losses and rotation turnover. Trey Murphy III leads the Pelicans at 20.6 points per game, while Zion Williamson continues to pressure defenses inside. Rookie Derik Queen has taken on an expanded role in the frontcourt, and the Pelicans have relied heavily on young lineups.

This is the first meeting of the season between the teams.

Spread

Knicks -8.5 (+100)

Pelicans +8.5 (-104)

Money line

Knicks -317

Pelicans +300

Total

Over 245.5 (-108)

Under 245.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Pelicans Betting Trends

The Knicks are 4-10 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Pelicans are 12-7-1 against the spread at home.

The Knicks are winless against the spread in their last six games.

The Pelicans are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 outings.

The total has gone over in six of the Knicks' past eight matchups.

The under has hit in the past five meetings between these teams.

Knicks vs Pelicans Injury Reports

Knicks

Josh Hart, SG — Out, right ankle.

Landry Shamet, PG — Out, right shoulder.

Mitchell Robinson, C — Out, left ankle.

Miles McBride, PG — Questionable, left ankle.

Pelicans

Dejounte Murray, PG — Out, Achilles.

Herbert Jones, SF — Out, right ankle.

Jose Alvarado, G — Out, suspension.

Knicks vs Pelicans Predictions and Picks

"While New Orleans has been decent against the spread at home, the talent gap here is simply too wide to ignore. The Pelicans' defense is one of the worst in the league, and they are facing a New York team that is third in scoring and third in rebounding. New York is 6-0-1 against the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more, and I expect Brunson and Towns to dominate a Pelicans frontcourt that has struggled to contain elite scorers. Expect a 122–110 type of victory for the visitors." — Kim Smith, Statsalt

"New York has been in some close games with fireworks recently against Cleveland, Atlanta, and Miami. But the key there is that those teams can actually score. The Pelicans are struggling at 8–25, now missing Jose Alvarado after his suspension for two games .... Missing a point guard and key piece hurts pace and spark. The Pels already struggle and the Knicks could even clamp them down with Alvarado on the floor. If New Orleans' offense bogs down further, the Knicks can control tempo and bleed clock. The Knicks, after all, have bigger fish to fry with a road trip to San Antonio as their next assignment." — Napie Montgomery, Pickswise