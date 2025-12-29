Delaware State Hornets vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Delaware State Hornets will take a road trip up north to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 9 p.m. EST on Monday. The Hornets are off to an uninspiring start in the Mid-East Athletic Conference, earning a 5-9 record in the early days of the season, with losses to Virginia State and UMBC highlighting Delaware State's struggles. Rutgers has also been mediocre, posting a 6-6 mark through 12 games against a much higher level of competition than the Hornets. The Knights should be able to establish a win streak on their home floor in this one.

While there have been a few positive moments for the Hornets, their season has been defined by their shortcomings in matchups in which they had a notable upper hand that they failed to capitalize on. Delaware State played games against Niagara and New Haven in addition to the aforementioned losses to Virginia State and UMBC. All of those games were winnable contests, and the Hornets somehow managed to go 0-4 in them. Most recently, they remained in a close matchup with Holy Family University, pulling ahead later in the contest. Now, a date with a Power 4 team looms as one of the toughest matchups of Delaware State's season.

The Scarlet Knights, despite their record, do have a reason to be optimistic about the rest of their season. Of their six losses, five have come to very good teams, with the one outlier coming against Central Connecticut. While the schedule does not exactly ease up in the coming days, the fact that the Scarlet Knights encounter several ranked teams opens the door for a Cinderella run from Rutgers in the regular season. Beating the Hornets would certainly help get the ball rolling.

Spread

Delaware State +21.5 (-115)

Rutgers -21.5 (-105)

Money line

Delaware State +1150

Rutgers -5000

Totals

Over 134.5 (-105)

Under 134.5 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Delaware State vs Rutgers Betting Trends

The Hornets are 3-5-1 ATS in games they have played with available betting data.

The Hornets are 1-4-1 ATS in their road games.

The under is 8-1 in Delaware State's games.

Rutgers is 6-6 ATS this year.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-3 ATS in games following a win.

The over is 7-5 in Rutgers' games.

Delaware State vs Rutgers Injury Reports

Delaware State Hornets

No injuries of note.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

No injuries of note.

Delaware State vs Rutgers Prediction and Pick