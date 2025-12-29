Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Brooklyn Nets are playing their best basketball of the season, winning five out of seven games, and extending a win streak with road victories at San Antonio and Minnesota. Brooklyn returns home to try to win its fourth consecutive contest when the Golden State Warriors visit at 7:30 p.m. EST this Monday.

The Nets outlasted the Timberwolves 123-107 with a strong, balanced second half on Saturday. But the game's real takeaway was that Brooklyn looks deeper in talent than at any time in recent memory, even as the Nets have labored to get to double-digit wins after starting out 7-19. Shooting guard Cam Thomas returned to the lineup to score 30 points off the bench as the Nets shot a season-best 54.8%.

The Warriors arrive in New York amidst an uptick of their own. Golden State hasn't lost in regulation since visiting Phoenix on Dec. 18, winning three straight times before falling to Toronto 141-127 in overtime on Sunday. However, the Warriors are dealing with an injury list which is starting to dwarf that of the Nets.

Spread

Nets +3.5 (+100)

Warriors -3.5 (-104)

Money line

Nets +144

Warriors -150

Total

Over 221.5 (-104)

Under 221.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

Golden State is 13-6 in its last 19 games against Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Nets have won three of their last four home games.

Totals have gone over in five of the last six meetings.

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Forward Haywood Highsmith remains out with a knee injury.

Golden State Warriors

Guard L.J. Cryer is questionable with a lower-back strain.

Guard De'Anthony Melton is questionable with a knee injury.

Center Al Horford is doubtful with sciatic nerve irritation.

Guard Seth Curry is out for at least two weeks with a sciatic nerve issue.

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors Predictions and Picks

Brian Lewis of the New York Post calls Brooklyn's victory over Minnesota the Nets' "most impressive win of the season," praising the 50% downtown shooting of Michael Porter Jr. that complemented Thomas' big effort. But the real surprise is Brooklyn's outstanding defense in the month of December, the "top-ranked" statistical defense in the National Basketball Association through 28 days according to Lewis' litmus.

Do the 16-16 Golden State Warriors possess the firepower to overcome Brooklyn's inspired guarding? Stephen Curry remains one of the most reliable scorers in the NBA, but the Warriors are getting whacked by injuries just as the team's overall form improves. More than one Golden State cager is dealing with sciatic nerve issues. Warriors center Al Horford played in Toronto, but is a likely sit-out against Brooklyn.