New York Giants vs Las Vegas Raiders: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Giants will take on the Las Vegas Raiders, with a chance to move closer to getting the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The battle takes place on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. EST.



The Giants are 2-13 and fourth in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Minnesota Vikings at home 16-13. It was a low-scoring and back and forth game. The Vikings kicked a field goal with four minutes left and that was the difference maker. New York was 2-for-10 on third downs and lost in total yards, 240-141. The Giants barely had a passing game and lost in that area, 126-13. New York won the turnover battle 2-1 and penalties were high for both teams.



The Raiders are 2-13 and fourth in the AFC West Division. They just lost to the Houston Texans on the road, 23-21. It was a close game until the Texans got a nine-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Passing yards were close and Vegas won in total yards 315-270. The Raiders also won in rushing yards, 145-83. They lost the turnover battle and time of possession was pretty close. The penalties were high, and the Raiders were 1-for-1 in the red zone. Running back Ashton Jeanty led the way on offense with 24 carries for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Spread

Giants -1.5 (+100)

Raiders +1.5 (-127)

Money line

Giants -108

Raiders +104

Total

OVER 41.5 (-104)

UNDER 41.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Raiders Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in eight of the NY Giants' last 10 games.

The NY Giants is 0-9 SU in its last nine games.

The NY Giants is 4-2 ATS in its last six games against Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Las Vegas' last six games.

Las Vegas is 0-9 SU in its last nine games.

Giants vs Raiders Injury Reports

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out

Cor'Dale Flott, CB - Questionable

Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT - Questionable

Andrew Thomas, OT - Questionable

Deonte Banks, CB - Questionable

Tyler Nubin, S - Questionable

D.J. Davidson, DT - Questionable

John Michael Schmitz Jr., C - Questionable

Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB - Injured reserve

Evan Neal, OT - Injured reserve

Beaux Collins, WR - Injured reserve

Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve

Nic Jones, CB - Injured reserve

Victor Dimukeje, LB - Injured reserve

Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve

Thomas Fidone II, TE - Injured reserve

Graham Gano, PK - Injured reserve

Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve

Cam Skattebo, RB - Injured reserve

Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve

Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve

TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured reserve

Las Vegas Raiders

Raheem Mostert, RB - Questionable

Maxx Crosby, DE - Questionable

Jeremy Chinn, S - Injured reserve

Brock Bowers, TE - Injured reserve

Jordan Meredith, C - Injured reserve

Kolton Miller, OT - Injured reserve

Kyu Blu Kelly, CB - Injured reserve

Jackson Powers-Johnson, G - Injured reserve

Brennan Jackson, LB - Injured reserve

Giants vs Raiders Predictions and Picks

New York is currently ranked 20th in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, 23rd in points scored, and 28th in points against. The Giants are 0-8 on the road and have lost nine games in a row. The offense is trending down, and they have given up 30-plus points in their last two road games. New York has a below average rushing defense but does have a stronger offense, especially in the running game against the Raiders. The Giants are pretty banged up but are still putting forth a decent effort because five of their last six games were one-score losses.



Las Vegas is ranked 28th in passing yards, 32nd in rushing yards, 32nd in points scored, and 25th in points allowed. The Raiders are 1-6 at home and have also lost nine games in a row. For the first time in six weeks, the offense is actually trending up, and they just almost beat a potential playoff team in the Texans. This offense is still very inconsistent and has been shutout twice this season. Rookie running back Jeanty is coming off a strong performance and excels at gaining yards after contact. Vegas has had a few close games this season and this is definitely a winnable one for them.

Best Bet: Under