New England Patriots vs New York Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets sacks Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots will look to keep pace in the race for the AFC No. 1 seed as they battle the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The Patriots are 12-3 and first in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road 28-24. It was close for three quarters and the Ravens had an 11-point lead early in the fourth. The Pats went on to score two touchdowns in the final nine minutes of the game. New England didn't do well on third down stops but won in total yards, 453-330. The Patriots won in passing yards, 374-159, and 171-79 in rushing yards. Time of possession was pretty close and turnovers were even at two apiece.

The Jets are 3-12 and fourth in the AFC East Division. They just lost to the New Orleans Saints on the road 29-6. It was a close first half of field goals and then the Saints won the second half 20-0. The Jets were 2-for-15 on third downs and lost in total yards 412-195. They also lost in passing yards 328-131. Time of possession was pretty close, but New York lost the turnover battle 2-1. The Jets were 0-for-2 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 3-for-3 on stops.

Spread

Patriots -13.5 (-104)

Jets +13.5 (-104)

Money line

Patriots -809

Jets +733

Total

OVER 42.5 (-108)

UNDER 42.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Patriots vs Jets Betting Trends

New England is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of New England's last nine games.

New England is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games.

The NY Jets is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of the NY Jets' last 20 games.

The NY Jets is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

Patriots vs Jets Injury Reports

New England Patriots

Mack Hollins, WR - Questionable

TreVeyon Henderson, RB - Questionable

Khyiris Tonga, DT - Doubtful

Robert Spillane, LB - Questionable

Harold Landry III, LB - Questionable

CJ Dippre, TE - Questionable

Carlton Davis III, CB - Questionable

Anfernee Jennings, LB - Questionable

DeMario Douglas, WR - Questionable

Morgan Moses, OT - Questionable

Jared Wilson, G - Questionable

Kayshon Boutte, WR - Questionable

Joshua Farmer, DT - Injured reserve

Milton Williams, DE - Injured reserve

Charles Woods, CB - Questionable

Thayer Munford Jr., OT - Questionable

Terrell Jennings, RB - Injured reserve

Will Campbell, OT - Injured reserve

Alex Austin, CB - Injured reserve

Antonio Gibson, RB - Injured reserve

Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured reserve

Deneric Prince, RB - Injured reserve

Lan Larison, RB - Injured reserve

Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured reserve

New York Jets

Mason Taylor, TE - Questionable

Jay Tufele, DT - Questionable

Kiko Mauigoa, LB - Questionable

Will McDonald IV, DE - Questionable

Justin Fields, QB - Injured reserve

Tyrod Taylor, QB - Questionable

Harrison Phillips, DT - Questionable

Eric Watts, DE - Questionable

Garrett Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Tony Adams, S - Injured reserve

Isaiah Oliver, S - Injured reserve

Azareye'h Thomas, CB - Injured reserve

Tyler Baron, DE - Injured reserve

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured reserve

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve

Andre Cisco, S - Injured reserve

Josh Reynolds, WR - Injured reserve

Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve

Patriots vs Jets Predictions and Picks

New England is currently ranked third in passing yards, 16th in rushing yards, tied for seventh in points scored, and seventh in points against. The Pats beat the Jets in Week 11, 27-14. Quarterback Drake Maye leads the NFL with a 70.9% completion percentage and is getting close to the 4,000 yard passing mark. New England's run defense ranks among the leagues best, but those numbers did go down in the last four games. The Patriots are 7-0 on the road and a win clinches the AFC East.



New York is ranked 32nd in passing yards, ninth in rushing yards, 28th in points scored, and 30th in points allowed. The Jets are starting their third-string rookie quarterback Brady Cook and focused on running back Breece Hall's push for a 1,000-yard season. New York will have a new play caller on defense, aim to collapse the pocket, and put pressure on Maye, who has been sacked 46 times this season. The Jets have lost three games in a row and all three were blowout losses. Both sides of the ball are struggling and trying to get something positive these last two games.

Best Bet: Patriots Spread