New England Patriots vs New York Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total
The New England Patriots will look to keep pace in the race for the AFC No. 1 seed as they battle the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.
The Patriots are 12-3 and first in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road 28-24. It was close for three quarters and the Ravens had an 11-point lead early in the fourth. The Pats went on to score two touchdowns in the final nine minutes of the game. New England didn't do well on third down stops but won in total yards, 453-330. The Patriots won in passing yards, 374-159, and 171-79 in rushing yards. Time of possession was pretty close and turnovers were even at two apiece.
The Jets are 3-12 and fourth in the AFC East Division. They just lost to the New Orleans Saints on the road 29-6. It was a close first half of field goals and then the Saints won the second half 20-0. The Jets were 2-for-15 on third downs and lost in total yards 412-195. They also lost in passing yards 328-131. Time of possession was pretty close, but New York lost the turnover battle 2-1. The Jets were 0-for-2 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 3-for-3 on stops.
Spread
- Patriots -13.5 (-104)
- Jets +13.5 (-104)
Money line
- Patriots -809
- Jets +733
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-108)
- UNDER 42.5 (+100)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Patriots vs Jets Betting Trends
- New England is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of New England's last nine games.
- New England is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games.
- The NY Jets is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in 13 of the NY Jets' last 20 games.
- The NY Jets is 1-5 SU in its last six games.
Patriots vs Jets Injury Reports
New England Patriots
- Mack Hollins, WR - Questionable
- TreVeyon Henderson, RB - Questionable
- Khyiris Tonga, DT - Doubtful
- Robert Spillane, LB - Questionable
- Harold Landry III, LB - Questionable
- CJ Dippre, TE - Questionable
- Carlton Davis III, CB - Questionable
- Anfernee Jennings, LB - Questionable
- DeMario Douglas, WR - Questionable
- Morgan Moses, OT - Questionable
- Jared Wilson, G - Questionable
- Kayshon Boutte, WR - Questionable
- Joshua Farmer, DT - Injured reserve
- Milton Williams, DE - Injured reserve
- Charles Woods, CB - Questionable
- Thayer Munford Jr., OT - Questionable
- Terrell Jennings, RB - Injured reserve
- Will Campbell, OT - Injured reserve
- Alex Austin, CB - Injured reserve
- Antonio Gibson, RB - Injured reserve
- Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured reserve
- Deneric Prince, RB - Injured reserve
- Lan Larison, RB - Injured reserve
- Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured reserve
New York Jets
- Mason Taylor, TE - Questionable
- Jay Tufele, DT - Questionable
- Kiko Mauigoa, LB - Questionable
- Will McDonald IV, DE - Questionable
- Justin Fields, QB - Injured reserve
- Tyrod Taylor, QB - Questionable
- Harrison Phillips, DT - Questionable
- Eric Watts, DE - Questionable
- Garrett Wilson, WR - Injured reserve
- Tony Adams, S - Injured reserve
- Isaiah Oliver, S - Injured reserve
- Azareye'h Thomas, CB - Injured reserve
- Tyler Baron, DE - Injured reserve
- Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured reserve
- Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve
- Andre Cisco, S - Injured reserve
- Josh Reynolds, WR - Injured reserve
- Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve
- Irvin Charles, WR - Out
- Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve
Patriots vs Jets Predictions and Picks
New England is currently ranked third in passing yards, 16th in rushing yards, tied for seventh in points scored, and seventh in points against. The Pats beat the Jets in Week 11, 27-14. Quarterback Drake Maye leads the NFL with a 70.9% completion percentage and is getting close to the 4,000 yard passing mark. New England's run defense ranks among the leagues best, but those numbers did go down in the last four games. The Patriots are 7-0 on the road and a win clinches the AFC East.
New York is ranked 32nd in passing yards, ninth in rushing yards, 28th in points scored, and 30th in points allowed. The Jets are starting their third-string rookie quarterback Brady Cook and focused on running back Breece Hall's push for a 1,000-yard season. New York will have a new play caller on defense, aim to collapse the pocket, and put pressure on Maye, who has been sacked 46 times this season. The Jets have lost three games in a row and all three were blowout losses. Both sides of the ball are struggling and trying to get something positive these last two games.
Best Bet: Patriots Spread
New England is looking for that perfect road record and also a push for the one seed. The offense is scoring around 30 points a game, while the Jets have averaged 12 points over their last three games. The Pats also have a top-10 defense.