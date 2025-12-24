ContestsEvents
USA vs Germany: IIHF World Juniors Odds, Spread, and Total

Now, it’s time for the USA’s U20 lineup to try for a third straight World Junior Championship triumph, starting with this Friday’s debut.

Kurt Boyer
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 06: An American flag is passed around the arena during the national anthem before the start of Game Two of the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks at Amalie Arena on June 6, 2015 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Iskowitz/Getty Images)
USA Hockey could not be riding a bigger wave of momentum going into the 2026 Winter Olympics. The United States men's squad won its first non-exhibition world title in 45 years at this spring's IIHF World Championships. The women's team recently swept Canada four victories to none in the 2025 Rivalry Series. Now, it's time for the USA's U20 lineup to try for a third straight World Junior Championship triumph, starting with this Friday's debut in the 2026 WJC against Team Germany at 6 p.m. EST.

The Americans bring another star-studded roster to the holiday event in Minnesota. Defenseman Cole Hudson is touted among Team USA's top National Hockey League prospects, the brother of Lane Hudson of the Montreal Canadiens. The 19-year-old speedster led all scoring at last year's WJC, in which Team USA earned its second straight crown with a 4-3 overtime win over Finland. 

Team USA remains loaded with firepower. The No. 7 overall Boston Bruins draft pick James Hagens returns to skate at age 19 after centering the team's top line last winter. This December's squad, however, averages .96 years younger than the roster from 12 months ago. Given the questions about goaltender Nick Kempf's readiness, do the junior Americans make a solid bet to ace another WJC?

Spread

  • USA -5.5 (-102)
  • Germany +5.5 (-120)

Money line

  • USA -10000
  • Germany +2500

Total

  • Over 7.5 (-120)
  • Under 7.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The United States has won two straight World Junior Championships.
  • Team USA has beaten Germany in 14 out of 15 World Juniors meetings.
  • Germany has lost 12 of its last 14 games at the WJC.

USA vs Germany Injury Reports

USA

  • Forward James Hagens is probable with an upper-body injury. 

Germany

  • Center Max Penkin is out for the tournament with a knee injury.

USA vs Germany Predictions and Picks

If the United States squad falls short of its first-place standard, the problems likely won't surface until late in the tournament. Like the USA's senior men at Milano-Cortina 2026, the U20 contingent has been drawn into the easiest possible schedule in the group stage. Team USA could feast against Germany, Switzerland, and Slovakia, nations which combine for fewer NHL draft picks than the United States roster boasts by itself.

Germany, for example, doesn't have the kind of junior talent that it enjoyed in the early 2020s. 2023's star center Julian Sumpf has just eight points for Providence College this season, but he's a more exciting prospect than anyone Germany has up the middle this year, with the exception of the injured 16-year-old Max Penkin. Edmonton Oilers' draft pick David Lewandowski is an accomplished sniper on the wing, but as Steven Ellis reports in Daily Faceoff, "Germany is always in a tough spot at the World Juniors." Team USA defeated Germany 10-4 in last year's WJC debut.

Kempf is having a sour season at Notre Dame. He could prove to be a flawed starter in the medal round. Germany simply won't get enough pressure to test his weaknesses. Take advantage of the conventional spreads on IIHF contests, and pick the Americans to cover a wide spread with at least a six-goal blowout.

Team USA
Kurt BoyerWriter
