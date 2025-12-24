New York Jets Sideline Justin Fields for Season Due to Injury Reserve

ContestsEvents
Diana Beasley
Justin Fields #7 of the New York Jets
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Jets put quarterback Justin Fields on injured reserve, prematurely ending his 2025 season. A major blow for the team that hoped Fields would secure their quarterback spot.

Fields joined the Jets in March with a two-year contract worth $40 million. Spirits were high at the start of the season, even after a toe scare during training camp. However, a knee injury has kept him out since November 13.

Head Coach Aaron Glenn commented on Fields' situation. "Man, we tried to see how we can get this to work, but it wasn't getting as better as we would like it," Glenn told ESPN. The move to place him on IR was to prioritize his health.

The Jets signed Fields to evaluate his long-term potential. He was adapting to a new system while aiming to re-establish himself. Over nine games, Fields accumulated 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception, completing 62.7% of his passes.

By mid-November, veteran Tyrod Taylor stepped in but also got injured. This led rookie Brady Cook to take over as starter, and he will remain in that role against the Patriots in Week 17.

The Jets are now considering the financial implications of Fields' contract, given the cap hit if they decide to release him. Any choice regarding a trade or release seems financially challenging because of the dead cap impact.

With a 3-12 record, the Jets have games left against teams like the Patriots and the Bills in their division. These matches provide opportunities for younger players while assessing the offense.

New York Jets
Diana BeasleyEditor
