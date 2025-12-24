ContestsEvents
Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks: Christmas Day Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 19: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts after he drew the foul in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on December 19, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on December 19.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will kick off the Christmas Day festivities with a premier matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 12 p.m. EST. The Knicks have been surging lately behind strong performances from guard Jalen Brunson, who has turned into a legitimate MVP candidate. The Cavaliers have had a disappointing start to the year, but still have the third-best odds to win the Eastern Conference, a line that indicates the level of talent Cleveland possesses.

The Cavaliers will be without one of their key players in this matchup. Forward Evan Mobley has missed a decent chunk of time with a calf strain, robbing the Cavs of one of the best defenders in the NBA. To compensate, guard Donovan Mitchell will have to produce a massive offensive effort, especially against a New York team that has turned into one of the fastest offenses in the NBA. Knocking off the Knicks at home will be one of the toughest games of Cleveland's young season, and if their recent losses against the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls are any indication, it might be too tall of a task.

There is some chance that New York plays this game without Brunson, seeing as he sat out the team's Tuesday meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, that absence seems to have been more precautionary, as Brunson's ankle injury is not viewed as a serious one. The Knicks should also receive reinforcements in the form of forwards OG Anunoby and Guerschon Yabusele, who both missed Tuesday's game with minor issues. Their presence would bring the Knicks close to full health, making them a tough matchup for any team in the league, especially the struggling Cavaliers.

Spread

  • Cavaliers +6.5 (-113)
  • Knicks -6.5 (+100)

Money line

  • Cavaliers +203
  • Knicks -213

Totals

  • Over 237.5 (-127)
  • Under 237.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The Cavaliers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA against the spread, with a 9-22 record.
  • The Cavaliers are 4-8 ATS on the road.
  • The under is 16-15 in Cleveland's games.
  • The Knicks are 17-12 ATS this season.
  • The Knicks are 13-3 ATs when playing at home.
  • The over is 16-14 in New York's games.

Cavaliers vs Knicks Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Evan Mobley, F - Out.
  • Lonzo Ball, G - Out.

New York Knicks

  • Jalen Brunson, G - Questionable.
  • OG Anunoby, F - Questionable.
  • Guerschon Yabusele, F - Questionable.

Cavaliers vs Knicks Prediction and Pick

This line is clearly assuming that Brunson will miss the Christmas Day matchup. Even if he does, the spread might be too wide to bet on the Cavaliers. The Knicks have been fantastic against the spread when playing at home, and they will put their best foot forward in a nationally televised game against a good Eastern Conference rival. Meanwhile, the Cavs have been inconsistent at best, engaging in firefights with far lesser teams than the Knicks that Cleveland has barely survived. Take New York to cover at home.

New York Knicks
Ezra BernsteinWriter
