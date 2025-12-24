Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks: Christmas Day Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will kick off the Christmas Day festivities with a premier matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 12 p.m. EST. The Knicks have been surging lately behind strong performances from guard Jalen Brunson, who has turned into a legitimate MVP candidate. The Cavaliers have had a disappointing start to the year, but still have the third-best odds to win the Eastern Conference, a line that indicates the level of talent Cleveland possesses.

The Cavaliers will be without one of their key players in this matchup. Forward Evan Mobley has missed a decent chunk of time with a calf strain, robbing the Cavs of one of the best defenders in the NBA. To compensate, guard Donovan Mitchell will have to produce a massive offensive effort, especially against a New York team that has turned into one of the fastest offenses in the NBA. Knocking off the Knicks at home will be one of the toughest games of Cleveland's young season, and if their recent losses against the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls are any indication, it might be too tall of a task.

There is some chance that New York plays this game without Brunson, seeing as he sat out the team's Tuesday meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, that absence seems to have been more precautionary, as Brunson's ankle injury is not viewed as a serious one. The Knicks should also receive reinforcements in the form of forwards OG Anunoby and Guerschon Yabusele, who both missed Tuesday's game with minor issues. Their presence would bring the Knicks close to full health, making them a tough matchup for any team in the league, especially the struggling Cavaliers.

Spread

Cavaliers +6.5 (-113)

Knicks -6.5 (+100)

Money line

Cavaliers +203

Knicks -213

Totals

Over 237.5 (-127)

Under 237.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cavaliers vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA against the spread, with a 9-22 record.

The Cavaliers are 4-8 ATS on the road.

The under is 16-15 in Cleveland's games.

The Knicks are 17-12 ATS this season.

The Knicks are 13-3 ATs when playing at home.

The over is 16-14 in New York's games.

Cavaliers vs Knicks Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley, F - Out.

Lonzo Ball, G - Out.

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson, G - Questionable.

OG Anunoby, F - Questionable.

Guerschon Yabusele, F - Questionable.

Cavaliers vs Knicks Prediction and Pick