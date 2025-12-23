New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlie Lindgren #79 of the Washington Capitals tends net against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on October 12, 2025.

The Rangers step back into divisional traffic Tuesday night, opening a critical stretch against the Capitals in Washington. Puck drop at Capital One Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST, with coverage on ESPN+.

New York (18-16-4) looks to rebound from a 2-1 road loss at Nashville on Sunday, though the Rangers have typically been strongest away from home. Artemi Panarin leads the team with 36 points, while Mika Zibanejad has 12 goals and 15 assists.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin owns a 15-11-3 record with a 2.54 goals-against average, while Jonathan Quick has provided strong support in limited action. New York remains without J.T. Miller, Adam Fox, and Adam Edstrom, with Gabe Perreault and Matt Rempe listed day-to-day.

Washington (19-12-5) has dropped five of its last six games but sits ahead of New York in the Metropolitan standings. Tom Wilson leads Washington with 17 goals and 34 points, while Logan Thompson carries a 2.09 goals-against average.

Tuesday marks the second of four meetings between the division rivals this season, with the Capitals winning the first meeting 1-0 on Oct. 12.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-186)

Capitals -1.5 (+156)

Money line

Rangers +144

Capitals -150

Total

Over 5.5 (+104)

Under 5.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Capitals Betting Trends

The Rangers are 14-6 against the spread on the road this season.

The Capitals are 9-10 against the spread when playing at home.

The total has gone under in four of the Rangers' last five games.

The under has hit in five of the Capitals' past seven outings.

The Rangers have won 10 of their last 15 road matchups.

The Capitals have won four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Rangers vs Capitals Injury Reports

Rangers

J.T. Miller, RW — Injured reserve, upper body.

Adam Fox, D — Injured reserve, upper body.

Matt Rempe, C — Day to day, illness.

Adam Edstrom, C — Injured reserve, lower body.

Gabe Perreault, RW — Day to day, illness.

Capitals

Pierre-Luc Dubois, C — Injured reserve, abdomen.

Ryan Leonard, RW — Injured reserve, upper body.

Rangers vs Capitals Predictions and Picks

"Washington comes into this contest after losing five of their last six games and they have scored two goals or fewer in four of their last five. The Capitals are 11-6-2 at home this year, while the Rangers are 13-6-1 on the road. New York has won two of their last three, but they have also scored two goals or fewer in four of their last five. I know New York is one of the lowest scoring teams in the NHL, but I don't like what I am seeing from Washington and their special teams have been bad. Take the Rangers on the road." — David Racey, PickDawgz

"I'm taking the New York Rangers as road underdogs. Their road record (13-6-1) and goaltending (Shesterkin/Quick) suppress the Capitals' home offense, and the Rangers' recent clutch wins show resilience despite their injuries. The Capitals are solid, but Leonard is out, and the recent overtime loss highlights their vulnerabilities." — Lim Smith, Picks and Parlays