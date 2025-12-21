New York Jets vs New Orleans Saints: Odds, Spread, and Total

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 14: Brady Cook #4 of the New York Jets scrambles with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The New York Jets will look to tighten up their defense as they battle the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The Jets are 3-11 and fourth in the AFC East Division. They just lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road 48-20. The game was over at halftime and the Jags went up four scores in the third quarter. The Jets lost in total yards 438-284 and in passing yards 330-154. New York had the slight edge in time of possession but lost the turnover battle 3-1. The offense was 1-for-2 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 2-for-6 on stops. Quarterback Brady Cook went 22-33 for 176 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

The Saints are 4-10 and fourth in the NFC South Division. They just beat the Carolina Panthers at home 20-17. It was a somewhat close game for three quarters and the Saints won the fourth quarter 10-0 for the comeback win. New Orleans won in total yards 337-281 and in passing yards 256-154. The Saints had the slight edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 1-0. New Orleans benefited from Carolina penalties, but they also had a lot of penalties as well. The red zone offense was 2-for-3 and the red zone defense was 0-for-1 on stops.

Spread

Jets +6.5 (-108)

Saints -6.5 (-104)

Money line

Jets +245

Saints -257

Total

OVER 40.5 (-108)

UNDER 40.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jets vs Saints Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of the NY Jets' last seven games.

The NY Jets is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The NY Jets is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games against New Orleans.

New Orleans is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of New Orleans' last 10 games.

New Orleans is 4-14 SU in its last 18 games.

Jets vs Saints Injury Reports

New York Jets

Tony Adams, S - Injured reserve

Eric Watts, DE - Questionable

Kiko Mauigoa, LB - Questionable

Tyrod Taylor, QB - Questionable

Mason Taylor, TE - Questionable

Justin Fields, QB - Questionable

Isaiah Oliver, S - Injured reserve

Azareye'h Thomas, CB - Injured reserve

Tyler Baron, DE - Injured reserve

Garrett Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured reserve

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve

Andre Cisco, S - Injured reserve

Josh Reynolds, WR - Injured reserve

Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve

New Orleans Saints

Devin Neal, RB - Injured reserve

Dante Pettis, WR - Questionable

Alvin Kamara, RB - Questionable

Cesar Ruiz, G - Questionable

Justin Reid, S - Questionable

Nathan Shepherd, DT - Questionable

Devaughn Veje, WR - Out

Asim Richards, OT - Questionable

Erik McCoy, C - Injured reserve

Kendre Miller, RB - Injured reserve

Trey Palmer, WR - Injured reserve

Vernon Broughton, DT - Injured reserve

Julian Blackmon, S - Injured reserve

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - Injured reserve

Landon Young, OT - Injured reserve

Mason Pline, TE - Injured reserve

Bub Means, WR - Injured reserve

Will Clapp, C - Injured reserve

Nick Saldiveri, OT - Injured reserve

Jets vs Saints Predictions and Picks

New York is currently 32nd in passing yards, tied for sixth in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 30th in points against. The Jets recently fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks following a Week 15 blowout loss to Jacksonville. New York has lost two games in a row and the defense is trending down. Also, the offense has been struggling as well. Quarterback Brady Cook will be making his second career start for the Jets. They will try to get more red zone chances and take care of the ball more.



New Orleans is tied for 20th in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, tied for 29th in points scored, and tied for 19th in points allowed. The Saints have won two games in a row and both of those games were against teams trying to make the playoffs. They have also won three of their last five games and the last three games were decided by four points or fewer. Quarterback Tyler Shough just had a solid game of over 300 total yards of offense. Their defense is strong against the pass, but they struggle against the run.

Best Bet: Jets Spread