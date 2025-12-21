New York Jets vs New Orleans Saints: Odds, Spread, and Total
The New York Jets will look to tighten up their defense as they battle the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST. The Jets are 3-11 and…
The New York Jets will look to tighten up their defense as they battle the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.
The Jets are 3-11 and fourth in the AFC East Division. They just lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road 48-20. The game was over at halftime and the Jags went up four scores in the third quarter. The Jets lost in total yards 438-284 and in passing yards 330-154. New York had the slight edge in time of possession but lost the turnover battle 3-1. The offense was 1-for-2 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 2-for-6 on stops. Quarterback Brady Cook went 22-33 for 176 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.
The Saints are 4-10 and fourth in the NFC South Division. They just beat the Carolina Panthers at home 20-17. It was a somewhat close game for three quarters and the Saints won the fourth quarter 10-0 for the comeback win. New Orleans won in total yards 337-281 and in passing yards 256-154. The Saints had the slight edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 1-0. New Orleans benefited from Carolina penalties, but they also had a lot of penalties as well. The red zone offense was 2-for-3 and the red zone defense was 0-for-1 on stops.
Spread
- Jets +6.5 (-108)
- Saints -6.5 (-104)
Money line
- Jets +245
- Saints -257
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-108)
- UNDER 40.5 (-108)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Jets vs Saints Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in five of the NY Jets' last seven games.
- The NY Jets is 1-4 SU in its last five games.
- The NY Jets is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games against New Orleans.
- New Orleans is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone UNDER in nine of New Orleans' last 10 games.
- New Orleans is 4-14 SU in its last 18 games.
Jets vs Saints Injury Reports
New York Jets
- Tony Adams, S - Injured reserve
- Eric Watts, DE - Questionable
- Kiko Mauigoa, LB - Questionable
- Tyrod Taylor, QB - Questionable
- Mason Taylor, TE - Questionable
- Justin Fields, QB - Questionable
- Isaiah Oliver, S - Injured reserve
- Azareye'h Thomas, CB - Injured reserve
- Tyler Baron, DE - Injured reserve
- Garrett Wilson, WR - Injured reserve
- Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured reserve
- Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve
- Andre Cisco, S - Injured reserve
- Josh Reynolds, WR - Injured reserve
- Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve
- Irvin Charles, WR - Out
- Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve
New Orleans Saints
- Devin Neal, RB - Injured reserve
- Dante Pettis, WR - Questionable
- Alvin Kamara, RB - Questionable
- Cesar Ruiz, G - Questionable
- Justin Reid, S - Questionable
- Nathan Shepherd, DT - Questionable
- Devaughn Veje, WR - Out
- Asim Richards, OT - Questionable
- Erik McCoy, C - Injured reserve
- Kendre Miller, RB - Injured reserve
- Trey Palmer, WR - Injured reserve
- Vernon Broughton, DT - Injured reserve
- Julian Blackmon, S - Injured reserve
- Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - Injured reserve
- Landon Young, OT - Injured reserve
- Mason Pline, TE - Injured reserve
- Bub Means, WR - Injured reserve
- Will Clapp, C - Injured reserve
- Nick Saldiveri, OT - Injured reserve
Jets vs Saints Predictions and Picks
New York is currently 32nd in passing yards, tied for sixth in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 30th in points against. The Jets recently fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks following a Week 15 blowout loss to Jacksonville. New York has lost two games in a row and the defense is trending down. Also, the offense has been struggling as well. Quarterback Brady Cook will be making his second career start for the Jets. They will try to get more red zone chances and take care of the ball more.
New Orleans is tied for 20th in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, tied for 29th in points scored, and tied for 19th in points allowed. The Saints have won two games in a row and both of those games were against teams trying to make the playoffs. They have also won three of their last five games and the last three games were decided by four points or fewer. Quarterback Tyler Shough just had a solid game of over 300 total yards of offense. Their defense is strong against the pass, but they struggle against the run.
Best Bet: Jets Spread
New York just had two blowout losses and will have Chris Harris take over as interim coach for the defense. The Jets will try to tighten things up against the below average Saints, who might be without Alvin Kamara. The Saints are trending up in their play on both sides of the ball, but they are winning by close margins.