Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Minnesota Vikings will look to finish the season strong and finish with a winning record as they battle the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.
The Vikings are 6-8 and fourth in the NFC North Division. They just beat the Dallas Cowboys on the road 34-26. For three quarters, it was a back and forth game, then Minnesota slowly took over in the fourth quarter. Both teams struggled on third down conversions and the Vikings lost in total yards 423-327. Minnesota lost the turnover battle 1-0 and time of possession as well. The red zone offense was 3-for-4 and the red zone defense was 3-for-5 on stops. T.J. Hockenson led the way on offense with four catches for 66 yards.
The Giants are 2-11 and fourth in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Washington Commanders at home 29-21. New York was down 15 at the half and couldn't recover from that deficit. They did score a touchdown in every quarter except the first. Both teams were terrible on third down conversions, but the Giants won in total yards 384-340 and in passing yards 238-195. Time of possession was pretty even and New York won the turnover battle 2-1. They were 3-for-4 in the red zone and 0-for-1 in red zone stops.
Spread
- Vikings -2.5 (-113)
- Giants +2.5 (+104)
Money line
- Vikings -138
- Giants +133
Total
- OVER 43.5 (+104)
- UNDER 43.5 (-108)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Vikings vs Giants Betting Trends
- Minnesota is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Minnesota's last six games.
- Minnesota is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.
- The total has gone OVER in eight of the NY Giants' last nine games.
- The NY Giants is 0-8 SU in its last eight games.
- The NY Giants is 3-12 SU in its last 15 games at home.
Vikings vs Giants Injury Reports
Minnesota Vikings
- Brian O'Neill, OT - Questionable
- Ryan Kelly, C - Questionable
- Christian Darrisaw, OT - Questionable
- Jonathan Greenard, LB - Injured reserve
- Javon Hargrave, DT - Questionable
- Ty Chandler, RB - Injured reserve
- Joshua Metellus, S - Injured reserve
- Austin Keys, LB - Questionable
- Jalen Nailor, WR - Questionable
- Gavin Bartholomew, TE - Out
- Jeff Okudah, CB - Injured reserve
- Carson Wentz, QB - Injured reserve
- Gabriel Murphy, LB - Questionable
- Zeke Correll, C - Injured reserve
- Rondale Moore, WR - Injured reserve
- Matt Nelson, OT - Injured reserve
New York Giants
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out
- Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve
- Evan Neal, OT - Injured reserve
- Dru Phillips, CB - Questionable
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB - Questionable
- Beaux Collins, WR - Injured reserve
- Gunner Olszewski, WR - Questionable
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable
- Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT - Questionable
- Rico Payton, CB - Questionable
- Jamie Gillan, P - Questionable
- Nic Jones, CB - Injured reserve
- Victor Dimukeje, LB - Injured reserve
- Art Green, CB - Injured reserve
- Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve
- Thomas Fidone II, TE - Injured reserve
- Graham Gano, PK - Injured reserve
- Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve
- Cam Skattebo, RB - Injured reserve
- Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve
- Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve
- TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured reserve
Vikings vs Giants Predictions and Picks
Minnesota is currently ranked 28th in passing yards, 24th in rushing yards, 25th in points scored, and 13th in points against. The Vikings have won two games in a row and the offense is trending up. Rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been gaining confidence in his game and the Vikings may rely on their balanced offense to exploit the Giants' weak run defense. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be a key target in the passing game and should have a good game of production for the offense. Minnesota will look to get the offense going again early on.
New York is ranked 15th in passing yards, 10th in rushing yards, 22nd in points scored, and 29th in points allowed. The Giants sit at the bottom of the league standings in a lot of defensive metrics. They struggle with yards allowed per game and opponent red zone scoring rate. Despite injuries to key guys, quarterback Jaxson Dart has done a nice job with the offense, and they rank 12th in total yards per game. The Giants have lost eight games in a row, but four of the last five games have been just by one score. They will try to give a good effort again and at least each loss puts them in good draft positioning.
Best Bet: Vikings Spread
The Minnesota offense is trending up and trying to finish the season strong, and maybe with a winning record as well. They have been getting the offense going early, while the Giants' offense has been sometimes slow getting things going. It should be a somewhat close game and the Vikings just have a bit more depth going for them.