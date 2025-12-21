Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Minnesota Vikings will look to finish the season strong and finish with a winning record as they battle the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The Vikings are 6-8 and fourth in the NFC North Division. They just beat the Dallas Cowboys on the road 34-26. For three quarters, it was a back and forth game, then Minnesota slowly took over in the fourth quarter. Both teams struggled on third down conversions and the Vikings lost in total yards 423-327. Minnesota lost the turnover battle 1-0 and time of possession as well. The red zone offense was 3-for-4 and the red zone defense was 3-for-5 on stops. T.J. Hockenson led the way on offense with four catches for 66 yards.



The Giants are 2-11 and fourth in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Washington Commanders at home 29-21. New York was down 15 at the half and couldn't recover from that deficit. They did score a touchdown in every quarter except the first. Both teams were terrible on third down conversions, but the Giants won in total yards 384-340 and in passing yards 238-195. Time of possession was pretty even and New York won the turnover battle 2-1. They were 3-for-4 in the red zone and 0-for-1 in red zone stops.

Spread

Vikings -2.5 (-113)

Giants +2.5 (+104)

Money line

Vikings -138

Giants +133

Total

OVER 43.5 (+104)

UNDER 43.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Vikings vs Giants Betting Trends

Minnesota is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Minnesota's last six games.

Minnesota is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of the NY Giants' last nine games.

The NY Giants is 0-8 SU in its last eight games.

The NY Giants is 3-12 SU in its last 15 games at home.

Vikings vs Giants Injury Reports

Minnesota Vikings

Brian O'Neill, OT - Questionable

Ryan Kelly, C - Questionable

Christian Darrisaw, OT - Questionable

Jonathan Greenard, LB - Injured reserve

Javon Hargrave, DT - Questionable

Ty Chandler, RB - Injured reserve

Joshua Metellus, S - Injured reserve

Austin Keys, LB - Questionable

Jalen Nailor, WR - Questionable

Gavin Bartholomew, TE - Out

Jeff Okudah, CB - Injured reserve

Carson Wentz, QB - Injured reserve

Gabriel Murphy, LB - Questionable

Zeke Correll, C - Injured reserve

Rondale Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Matt Nelson, OT - Injured reserve

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out

Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve

Evan Neal, OT - Injured reserve

Dru Phillips, CB - Questionable

Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB - Questionable

Beaux Collins, WR - Injured reserve

Gunner Olszewski, WR - Questionable

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable

Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT - Questionable

Rico Payton, CB - Questionable

Jamie Gillan, P - Questionable

Nic Jones, CB - Injured reserve

Victor Dimukeje, LB - Injured reserve

Art Green, CB - Injured reserve

Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve

Thomas Fidone II, TE - Injured reserve

Graham Gano, PK - Injured reserve

Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve

Cam Skattebo, RB - Injured reserve

Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve

Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve

TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured reserve

Vikings vs Giants Predictions and Picks

Minnesota is currently ranked 28th in passing yards, 24th in rushing yards, 25th in points scored, and 13th in points against. The Vikings have won two games in a row and the offense is trending up. Rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been gaining confidence in his game and the Vikings may rely on their balanced offense to exploit the Giants' weak run defense. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be a key target in the passing game and should have a good game of production for the offense. Minnesota will look to get the offense going again early on.



New York is ranked 15th in passing yards, 10th in rushing yards, 22nd in points scored, and 29th in points allowed. The Giants sit at the bottom of the league standings in a lot of defensive metrics. They struggle with yards allowed per game and opponent red zone scoring rate. Despite injuries to key guys, quarterback Jaxson Dart has done a nice job with the offense, and they rank 12th in total yards per game. The Giants have lost eight games in a row, but four of the last five games have been just by one score. They will try to give a good effort again and at least each loss puts them in good draft positioning.

Best Bet: Vikings Spread