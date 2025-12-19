Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Vancouver Canucks look for their third win in a row as they battle the New York Islanders on Friday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Canucks are 13-17-3 and eighth in the Pacific Division. They just beat the New York Rangers on the road 3-0. Vancouver scored in every period and were outshot 23-17. The Canucks also lost in faceoffs 25-22 and in hits 26-20. They were 0-for-3 on the power play and the penalty kill was 4-for-4 on stops. The Canucks even got a shorthanded goal. Vancouver had all three of the three-star spots and goaltender Thatcher Demko was the first star with 23 saves.



The Islanders are 19-12-3 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Detroit Red Wings on the road 3-2. New York led 1-0 in the first period, gave up two early third period goals, made things interesting halfway through the period, and Detroit scored an insurance goal. The Islanders were outshot 21-18 but won in faceoffs 29-24 and in hits 16-14. New York was 0-for-1 on the power play and the penalty kill was 0-for-2 on stops. Both teams did well blocking shots and Scott Mayfield was the third star with one goal.

Spread

Canucks +1.5 (-213)

Islanders -1.5 (+178)

Money line

Canucks +133

Islanders -138

Total

OVER 5.5 (+104)

UNDER 5.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Canucks vs Islanders Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Vancouver's last nine games.

Vancouver is 5-12 SU in its last 17 games.

Vancouver is 4-1 SU in its last five games against the NY Islanders.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of the NY Islanders' last 17 games.

The NY Islanders is 6-2 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of the NY Islanders' last 10 games against Vancouver.

Canucks vs Islanders Injury Reports

Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson, C - Injured reserve

Teddy Blueger, C - Injured reserve

Filip Chytil, C - Injured reserve

Derek Forbort, D - Injured reserve

New York Islanders

Bo Horvat, C - Out

Kyle Palmieri, C - Injured reserve

Canucks vs Islanders Predictions and Picks

Vancouver is 27th in scoring, tied for 27th in goals against, tied for 14th on the power play, and 29th on the penalty kill. Kiefer Sherwood leads the team in goals. The Canucks' defense is trending up, and they are winning low-scoring games. Vancouver seems to be adjusting well from the Quinn Hughes trade, but the offense hasn't scored more than three goals in four games. It also doesn't help that forward Elias Pettersson is on injured reserve. The starting goaltender will be Demko, who just had a shutout performance. They will look to have the defense lead to more offense.



New York is 21st in scoring, ninth in goals against, 24th on the power play, and 11th on the penalty kill. Mathew Barzal leads the team in assists. The Islanders are 10-6-2 at home and have won five games in a row on home ice. All five of those wins were against good teams and a few of the games were high-scoring ones. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin is expected to start. New York is 6-2 in their last eight games and is finding ways to win the close games and high-scoring ones as well.

Best Bet: Islanders Money line