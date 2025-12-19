New Jersey Devils vs Utah Mammoth: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The New Jersey Devils will look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the Utah Mammoth on Friday night at 9 p.m. EST



The Devils are 19-14-1 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Vegas Golden Knights on the road 2-1 in a shootout. It was a scoreless first period, New Jersey scored early in the second, and Vegas tied things up in the final five minutes. The Devils were outshot 37-33 but won in faceoffs 31-24. Hits were even at 21 apiece. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. The Devils couldn't get some of their good chances on net because of good Vegas blocking. Goaltender Jake Allen was the first star with 36 saves.



The Mammoth are 17-16-3 and fourth in the Central Division. They just beat the Detroit Red Wings on the road 4-1. Utah scored two goals in the second period, gave up a goal midway through the second, and scored a couple of insurance goals in the final five minutes. Shots were even at 28 apiece. The Mammoth won in hits 21-11 and lost in faceoffs 25-22. The power play was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. Utah did well with blocked shots, and they got all the three-star spots, as Clayton Keller was the first star with one goal and one assist.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-223)

Mammoth -1.5 (+186)

Money line

Devils +127

Mammoth -133

Total

OVER 5.5 (-117)

UNDER 5.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Mammoth Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of New Jersey's last eight games.

New Jersey is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games.

New Jersey is 5-2 SU in its last seven games against Utah.

The total has gone OVER in four of Utah's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of Utah's last 13 games against New Jersey.

The total has gone OVER in four of Utah's last five games at home.

Devils vs Mammoth Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Arseny Gritsyuk, RW - Injured reserve

Simon Nemec, D - Injured reserve

Timo Meier, RW - Injured reserve

Evgenii Dadonov, RW - Injured reserve

Utah Mammoth

Logan Cooley, C - Injured reserve

Alexander Kerfoot, C - Injured reserve

Devils vs Mammoth Predictions and Picks

New Jersey is 24th in scoring, 16th in goals against, 10th on the power play, and 28th on the penalty kill. Jesper Bratt leads the team in assists and points. The Devils' defense has given up two goals or fewer in three straight games and is playing well against the Western Conference teams. Dawson Mercer has been a top goalscorer with 10 goals and provides valuable playmaking as the second line center. The offense has been inconsistent, and they will look to get that production up again.



Utah is 14th in scoring, 13th in goals against, tied for 26th on the power play, and sixth on the penalty kill. Mathew Barzal leads the team in assists. Dylan Guenther leads the team in goals scored. The Mammoth have won three of their last four games and the offense is trending up. They are currently ranked ninth in the league in goal differential and goaltender Karel Vejmelka has been a steadying force in net, leading the NHL in wins with 15. Utah has lost three of their last four at home, and they just need to tighten up that defense like they just did against the Red Wings.

Best Bet: Devils Money line