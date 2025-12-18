Rangers vs Blues Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: Jonathan Quick #32 of the New York Rangers takes a water break during the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2025 in New York City. The Canucks shut out the Rangers 3-0. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

New York heads back on the road Thursday, looking to steady its play in St. Louis after a shutout loss and dropping four of its last five games. The Rangers and Blues meet at 8 p.m. EST at Enterprise Center on ESPN+.

New York (16-15-4) has been more reliable away from home, posting a 12-5-1 road record, but arrives after being outscored 17-7 during the slump. With the 3-0 shutout against Vancouver on Tuesday, the Rangers have scored just five goals over their last three outings.

Artemi Panarin drives the Rangers' offense with a team-high 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) while Igor Shesterkin remains the backbone in net, posting a 2.55 goals-against average and .908 save percentage this season.

St. Louis (13-15-7) stays at home following a 1-0 home win over Winnipeg to take two of their last three. Robert Thomas leads St. Louis with 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) and serves as the primary engine of the Blues' attack. Goaltender Jordan Binnington has carried the workload, starting most nights with a 7-8-5 record and a 3.49 goals-against average.

The Rangers won the first meeting of the season 3-2 on Nov. 24. Thursday's game is the second and final matchup between these teams for the rest of the season.

Spread

Rangers -1.5 (+194)

Blues +1.5 (-223)

Money line

Rangers -138

Blues +133

Total

Over 5.5 (+104)

Under 5.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Blues Betting Trends

The Rangers are 13-5 against the spread in road games.

The Blues are 5-13 against the spread when playing at home.

The total has gone under in five of the Rangers' past six outings.

The total has gone over in four of the Blues' last six games.

The Blues have won five straight home matchups with the Rangers.

The under has hit in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

Rangers vs Blues Injury Reports

Rangers

Adam Fox, D — Injured reserve, upper body.

Adam Edstrom, C — Injured reserve, lower body.

Blues

Torey Krug, D — Injured reserve, ankle.

Nick Bjugstad, C — Injured reserve, upper body.

Jordan Kyrou, C — Injured reserve, lower body.

Nathan Walker, LW — Injured reserve, upper body.

Dylan Holloway, C — Injured reserve, ankle.

Jimmy Snuggerud, RW — Injured reserve, wrist.

Rangers vs Blues Predictions and Picks

"It may be wishful thinking to believe the Blues could pull off a second upset in a row, but considering how well their opponent is playing, it's not such an outlandish idea. Yes, New York has been a solid road team this season, but they have won just one of their last six games. St. Louis has some momentum coming into this game and could keep it going against a struggling Rangers team." — Travis Pulver, SportyTrader

"St. Louis has won two of their last three games, but they have allowed at least five goals in three of their last five. I don't trust Binnington in net for St. Louis, but I trust this New York offense even less. Take the Blues at home." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place