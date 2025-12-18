New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Total
It's a cinch that the New York Knicks, who have won a championship amidst a six-game winning streak, have the ability to defeat the Indiana Pacers. What isn't so clear going into this Thursday night's Pacers-Knicks tipoff, set for 7 p.m. EST, is whether the Knicks have gas left in the tank.
The Knickerbockers are coming off a Tuesday slugfest in the NBA Cup Final, in which New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby of the Knicks combined for 35 points in the first half alone, but each team was forced into substitutions in coping with the task of vying for a tournament crown so early in a busy regular season. Thursday's host Pacers have taken no such immediate wear and tear, having not taken the court since last weekend.
Indiana could be viewed as a live underdog under the circumstances … if the Pacers weren't looking plum awful at every turn. Indiana's season may have hit a low point in Sunday's loss to visiting Washington.
Spread
- Knicks -4.5 (-108)
- Pacers +4.5 (+100)
Money line
- Knicks -186
- Pacers +178
Total
- Over 225.5 (+100)
- Under 225.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Betting Trends
- The New York Knicks have won six consecutive times.
- Indiana has beaten New York in four of the last six meetings.
- The Pacers are 1-3 in their last four home games.
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports
New York Knicks
- Center Mitchell Robinson is probable with an ankle injury.
- Forward OG Anunoby is questionable with a knee injury.
- Center Karl-Anthony Towns is probable with a knee injury.
- Forward Josh Hart is questionable with an abdominal injury.
- Guard Miles McBride is out with an ankle injury.
- Guard Landry Shamet is out with a shoulder injury.
Indiana Pacers
- Forward Aaron Nesmith is questionable with a knee injury.
- Guard Ben Sheppard is out with a calf injury.
- Forward Obi Toppin is out until February with a foot injury.
- Guard Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season with an Achilles injury.
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Predictions and Picks
New York outlasted San Antonio to win the 2025 NBA Cup. As relayed by Jack Maloney of CBS Sports after Tuesday's final, "the Knicks bench changed the game" in the second half. "Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek and Mitchell Robinson stemmed the tide … Robinson had four offensive rebounds in the first 90 seconds alone." New York's comeback effort outpaced the Spurs 35-19 in the lopsided fourth quarter.
The Pacers were as poor as they've been at any point in a nightmarish season last weekend. Indiana shot 36.9% from the field and was outrebounded 56-41 by the tanking Washington Wizards, who are now only a game behind the Pacers in the Eastern Conference cellar. If the Knicks' substitutes are performing so well, why would New York's fatigue become such an angle as to hold Thursday's point spread tight?
Bookmakers are concerned about Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns appearing as day-to-day on injury lists with calf and knee issues. But he endured to play thirty tough minutes against the Spurs. Overall, Indiana's injury list is still more painful than New York's, making the Knicks into a very good wager ATS.