New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Total

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 16: Tyler Kolek #13 and Jordan Clarkson #00 of the New York Knicks celebrate after Clarkson hit a 3-pointer against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter of the championship game of the Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Knicks defeated the Spurs 124-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It's a cinch that the New York Knicks, who have won a championship amidst a six-game winning streak, have the ability to defeat the Indiana Pacers. What isn't so clear going into this Thursday night's Pacers-Knicks tipoff, set for 7 p.m. EST, is whether the Knicks have gas left in the tank.

The Knickerbockers are coming off a Tuesday slugfest in the NBA Cup Final, in which New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby of the Knicks combined for 35 points in the first half alone, but each team was forced into substitutions in coping with the task of vying for a tournament crown so early in a busy regular season. Thursday's host Pacers have taken no such immediate wear and tear, having not taken the court since last weekend.

Indiana could be viewed as a live underdog under the circumstances … if the Pacers weren't looking plum awful at every turn. Indiana's season may have hit a low point in Sunday's loss to visiting Washington.

Spread

Knicks -4.5 (-108)

Pacers +4.5 (+100)

Money line

Knicks -186

Pacers +178

Total

Over 225.5 (+100)

Under 225.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Betting Trends

The New York Knicks have won six consecutive times.

Indiana has beaten New York in four of the last six meetings.

The Pacers are 1-3 in their last four home games.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Center Mitchell Robinson is probable with an ankle injury.

Forward OG Anunoby is questionable with a knee injury.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is probable with a knee injury.

Forward Josh Hart is questionable with an abdominal injury.

Guard Miles McBride is out with an ankle injury.

Guard Landry Shamet is out with a shoulder injury.

Indiana Pacers

Forward Aaron Nesmith is questionable with a knee injury.

Guard Ben Sheppard is out with a calf injury.

Forward Obi Toppin is out until February with a foot injury.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Predictions and Picks

New York outlasted San Antonio to win the 2025 NBA Cup. As relayed by Jack Maloney of CBS Sports after Tuesday's final, "the Knicks bench changed the game" in the second half. "Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek and Mitchell Robinson stemmed the tide … Robinson had four offensive rebounds in the first 90 seconds alone." New York's comeback effort outpaced the Spurs 35-19 in the lopsided fourth quarter.

The Pacers were as poor as they've been at any point in a nightmarish season last weekend. Indiana shot 36.9% from the field and was outrebounded 56-41 by the tanking Washington Wizards, who are now only a game behind the Pacers in the Eastern Conference cellar. If the Knicks' substitutes are performing so well, why would New York's fatigue become such an angle as to hold Thursday's point spread tight?