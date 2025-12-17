Rutgers Coach Pat Flaherty to Leave After 2026

Rutgers offensive line coach Pat Flaherty plans to depart after the 2026 season when his contract wraps up. This change marks a shift for head coach Greg Schiano’s team as there's no immediate termination.

Flaherty will complete a three-year stint as the full-time offensive line coach from 2023 to 2025. Before this, he served as a consultant in 2022 and had an earlier run at Rutgers from 1984 to 1991.

At 69, Flaherty is among several staff members leaving. He joins Colin Ferrell, Robb Smith, and Zach Sparber, signaling significant staff changes on both sides of the team.

His extensive career, spanning 47 seasons, includes two Super Bowl victories with the New York Giants under coach Tom Coughlin. He has also coached teams like Washington, Miami, and Chicago, bringing his expertise to Rutgers.

During his time with the Giants from 2004 to 2015, his lines contributed to seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons and protected Eli Manning across 183 consecutive starts, contributing to five 4,000-yard passing seasons.

Under Flaherty in 2023, Rutgers allowed only 1.08 sacks per game, ranking 11th nationally. This progress featured offensive players like Hollin Pierce and highlighted the improvement in his coaching.

Flaherty's strategies produced three 1,000-yard rushers for the team. His line also protected quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who threw for over 3,000 yards in a season.

Senior players respected Flaherty’s approach and his NFL background, expressing confidence in his methods. He revamped practice routines to boost the line’s abilities and techniques.

His departure adds to Rutgers' list of coaching vacancies. Open roles include both defensive coordinators and many others.

Rutgers faces the challenge of hiring new coaches, aligning systems, and building connections with players amid roster changes. Timely hires will be essential for maintaining unity and growing the 2026 recruit pool.

Flaherty will finish on a 5-7 season, missing a bowl opportunity. The staff changes aim to energize the team and tackle recent obstacles.

Flaherty started his coaching career at Delone Catholic High School. Most of his years were in college football, and he recently consulted for the Giants and Penn State.