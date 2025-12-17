New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 14: Luke Hughes #43 of the New Jersey Devils skates with the puck during the third period of a NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center on December 14, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Despite a successful start, things have taken a negative turn for the Devils, who have lost seven of their last nine games. Meanwhile, the Knights have recently rebounded from a losing stretch of their own to win six of their last seven games, including a 3-1 record on a fairly difficult road trip.

Even with a winning record, there are not many statistical categories that stand out for the Devils. The offense is aggressively mediocre, ranking in the middle of the pack of nearly every single major offensive statistic. The defense has been slightly better but remains a statistically uninspiring unit. A huge reason the Devils have been able to maintain a winning record is their 6-1 mark in overtime games, a stat that is notorious for regressing to the mean throughout the season, making New Jersey a prime candidate for regression as the season goes on.

Regression is likely to start in this game, especially seeing as the Knights dominate Jersey in essentially every statistical category. Vegas sports an elite offense and a defense that might not be fantastic overall but specializes in limiting shot opportunities for opposing teams, tying for first in the NHL in that category. Another factor is the aforementioned momentum the team carries into this contest, something that the Devils sorely lack.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-163)

Knights -1.5 (+144)

Money line

Devils +170

Knights -178

Totals

Over 5.5 (-104)

Under 5.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Knights Betting Trends

The Devils are 12-21 ATS this year, one of the worst records in the league.

The Devils are 7-9 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 9-7 in New Jersey's road games.

The Knights are a league-worst 8-23 ATS this season.

Six of Vegas's eight covers have come on the road.

The over is 16-15 in the Knights' games so far.

Devils vs Knights Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes, C - Out.

Marc McLaughlin, C - Out.

Arseny Gritsyuk, LW - Out.

Evgenii Dadanov, LW - Out.

Timo Meier, LW - Out.

Zack MacEwen, D - Out.

Brett Pesce, D - Questionable.

Johnathan Kovacevic, D - Out.

Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel, C - Questionable.

William Karlsson, C - Out.

Pavel Dorofeyev, RW - Out.

Jeremy Lauzon, D - Out.

Shea Theodore, D - Questionable.

Alex Pietrangelo, D - Out.

Adin Hill, G - Out.

Devils vs Knights Prediction and Pick