Vancouver Canucks vs New York Rangers: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Vancouver Canucks are looking for their second win in a row as they battle the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Canucks are 12-17-3 and eighth in the Pacific Division. They just beat the New Jersey Devils on the road 2-1. Vancouver got out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period, gave up a goal early in the second, and let the defense do the rest. The Canucks were outshot 26-15 and lost in faceoffs 29-27 but won on hits 22-18. The power play went 2-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. Vancouver did well with blocking shots, and they took up two of the three-star spots. Goaltender Thatcher Demko was the first star with 25 saves.



The Rangers are 16-14-4 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Anaheim Ducks at home 4-1. The Ducks scored almost midway through the second period, but the Rangers tied things up late in the period. Anaheim scored early in the third and got two insurance goals in the final 30 seconds of the game. New York outshot the Ducks 27-26 and won in faceoffs 33-15 but lost in hits 25-20. The Rangers were 0-for-4 on the power play and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin was the third star with 22 saves.

Spread

Canucks +1.5 (-233)

Rangers -1.5 (+203)

Money line

Canucks +117

Rangers -122

Total

OVER 5.5 (-122)

UNDER 5.5 (+108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Canucks vs Rangers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Vancouver's last eight games.

Vancouver is 4-12 SU in its last 16 games.

Vancouver is 1-6 SU in its last seven games against the NY Rangers.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Rangers' last five games.

The NY Rangers is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the NY Rangers' last eight games against Vancouver.

Canucks vs Rangers Injury Reports

Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson, C - Injured reserve

Teddy Blueger, C - Injured reserve

Filip Chytil, C - Injured reserve

Derek Forbort, D - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

Mika Zibanejad, C - Out

Adam Edstrom, C - Injured reserve

Adam Fox, D - Injured reserve

Canucks vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Vancouver is 27th in scoring, 30th in goals against, 13th on the power play, and 29th on the penalty kill. Kiefer Sherwood leads the team in goals. The Canucks' trade of their star player Quinn Hughes is only a couple days old and they were already able to get production from one of the newcomers, Zeev Buium, who had a goal and one assist in the last game. They also just lost another player, Elias Pettersson, to the injured reserve list. Despite all this, the Canucks won their last game on good special teams play and defense leading to good offense will need to be their playing style.

New York is 29th in scoring, seventh in goals against, 14th on the power play, and 15th on the penalty kill. Artemi Panarin leads the team in goals, assists, and points. This will be the second night of back-to-backs for the Rangers. They have a home record of 4-9-3 and lost four of their last five games overall. The offense has scored two goals or fewer in four of those games. The power play struggled in their most recent game and they will try to capitalize on more chances.

Best Bet: Under