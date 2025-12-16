San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The San Antonio Spurs will face the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday for a chance to claim the NBA Cup title and the bonus paycheck that comes with it. While the title game will not count towards either team's record, this contest still contains two of the best teams in the NBA, with two teams that have legitimate shots at winning their respective conferences. Fans should be in for a good one.

While most expected the Spurs to be a competitive squad, very few fans predicted that they would be as good as they are. San Antonio has even seen success without star center Victor Wembanyama, who has missed a significant chunk of the season already. The depth of the team has allowed for a variety of players to step up in big moments, including guards De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper. Dealing the Oklahoma City Thunder their second loss of the season showed that the Spurs are a true threat, especially if Wembanyama stays healthy.

While the Knicks do not have the distinction of being one of the two teams to beat Oklahoma City, their season is progressing quite nicely. Guard Jalen Brunson has a legitimate shot at pushing his way up the MVP race, while forward Karl-Anthony Towns continues to be one of the best second options in the NBA. Those two players, combined with a deep, physical lineup that is capable of matching up with any opponent, have led New York to nine wins in its last 10 games. The Spurs are the stiffest test of any team in that span, making this an excellent test for the Knicks.

Spread

Spurs +2.5 (+104)

Knicks -2.5 (-108)

Money line

Spurs +122

Knicks -127

Totals

Over 233.5 (-104)

Under 233.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Spurs vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Spurs are 13-10-2 ATS this year.

The Spurs are 5-7-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 14-11 in San Antonio's games.

The Knicks are 17-8 ATS, one of the best records in the league.

The Knicks are 4-7 ATS in games away from Madison Square Garden.

The over is 13-12 in New York's games.

Spurs vs Knicks Injury Reports

San Antonio Spurs

No injuries of note.

New York Knicks

Miles McBride, G - Out.

Spurs vs Knicks Prediction and Pick

Dominik Zawartko of ClutchPoints writes, "Both teams have looked to be in peak form heading into this game, making for what should be an exciting final from Las Vegas to determine the NBA Cup champions. The two squads will meet for the first time as the Spurs have been the story of the tournament thus far. Having Victor Wembanyama will be the key to their success, as he's averaging 32.0 points, 15.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in three career games against the Knicks.