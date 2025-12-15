New York Rangers vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Rangers are hosting a dangerous team. The Anaheim Ducks are flying with a record of 19-12-1, vying with the Vegas Golden Knights for the Pacific Division lead. Three of Madison Square Garden's games in a row have gone to OT, ushering in suspense for Monday's 7 p.m. EST faceoff.

For the 16-13-4 Rangers, a Saturday overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens left spectators with mixed emotions. New York had to feel good about holding Montreal to 17 shots, but goaltender Igor Shesterkin's “brutal start,” in the words of Rotowire by way of CBS Sports, led to the visitors scoring four times in the Rangers' 5-4 victory. Head coach Mike Sullivan's club hasn't won a contest in regulation in five tries.

Anaheim snapped a three-game losing streak against New York with its own 5-4 overtime win on March 28 of last season. However, the Ducks have an especially hard time winning at MSG, having lost 10 straight road contests in the Rangers' familiar rink.

Spread

Rangers -1.5 (+194)

Ducks +1.5 (-223)

Money line

Rangers -117

Ducks +113

Total

Over 6.5 (-104)

Under 6.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Rangers vs Anaheim Ducks Betting Trends

The Ducks have lost 10 straight road games to the Rangers.

Betting totals have gone over in five of Anaheim's last six games.

Totals have gone under in six of New York's last seven home games.

New York Rangers vs Anaheim Ducks Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Center Matt Rempe is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Center Adam Edstrom is on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Defenseman Adam Fox is on the injured reserve with a left shoulder injury.

Anaheim Ducks

Goaltender Petr Mrazek is on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

New York Rangers vs Anaheim Ducks Predictions and Picks

Anaheim could be hitting its first rough patch of the season. The Ducks' regulation wins over St. Louis and Utah in early December are the club's only non-overtime triumphs since Nov. 19. The Ducks have been outscored a combined 9-3 in two straight losses, with two more challenging travel dates to go in New York on Monday and Columbus on Tuesday. Anaheim's leading scorer, Leo Carlsson, has 40 points on the season, but the Ducks' goalies are hurting. Goaltender Lukas Dostal just came back from injured reserve.

J.T. Miller's electric winning goal on Saturday salved some of the anguish over New York's goaltending. Shesterkin may continue to watch himself getting outplayed by Jonathan Quick, the veteran with a dynamite .937 save percentage in seven starts. Quick's last start was against Vegas on Dec. 7.