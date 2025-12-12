Washington Commanders vs New York Giants : Odds, Spread, and Total
The Commanders will look to end an eight-game losing streak and avoid last place in the division as they battle the seven-game losing streak New York Giants on Sunday.
The Commanders will look to end an eight-game losing streak and avoid last place in the division as they battle the seven-game losing streak New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.
The Commanders are 3-10 and third in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Minnesota Vikings on the road 31-0. Washington was only down 14-0 at the half but still couldn't find their offense. The defense gave up points in every quarter and quarterback Jayden Daniels left the game with an elbow injury. The Commanders were 3-for-10 on third down and lost in total yards 313-206. They also lost in passing yards 151-99 and 162-107 in rushing yards. The red zone offense was 0-for-2 and the red zone defense was 0-for-4 on stops. Washington also lost the turnover battle 3-0.
The Giants are 2-11 and last in the NFC East Division. They just had their bye week, but before that, they lost to the New England Patriots on the road 33-15. The game was over after the first quarter and the Pats were up 30-7 at the half. New York lost in total yards 395-239 and in passing yards 276-128. The Giants didn't get to the red zone, but the red zone defense was 4-for-5 on stops. They lost the turnover battle 1-0 and also gave up a punt return touchdown. Quarterback Jaxson Dart led the way on offense going 17 of 24 for 139 yards and one touchdown.
Spread
- Commanders +2.5 (+108)
- Giants -2.5 (-113)
Money line
- Commanders +133
- Giants -138
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-104)
- UNDER 46.5 (-108)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Commanders vs Giants Betting Trends
- Washington is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games.
- Washington is 0-8 SU in its last eight games.
- Washington is 1-7 SU in its last eight games on the road.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of the NY Giants' last eight games.
- The NY Giants is 0-7 SU in its last seven games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Giants' last six games against Washington.
Commanders vs Giants Injury Reports
Washington Commanders
- Drake Jackson, DE - Questionable
- Jonathan Jones, CB - Questionable
- Bobby Wagner, LB - Questionable
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB - Questionable
- Jayden Daniels, QB - Out
- Zach Ertz, TE - Injured reserve
- Trey Amos, CB - Injured reserve
- Marshon Lattimore, CB - Injured reserve
- Luke McCaffrey, WR - Injured reserve
- Dorance Armstrong, DE - Injured reserve
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE - Injured reserve
- Deatrich Wise Jr., DE - Injured reserve
- Austin Ekeler, RB - Injured reserve
- Lucas Niang, OT - Injured reserve
- Tyree Jackson, TE - Injured reserve
New York Giants
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out
- Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve
- Greg Van Roten, G - Questionable
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB - Questionable
- Gunner Olszewski, WR - Questionable
- Beaux Collins, WR - Injured reserve
- Darius Muasau, LB - Injured reserve
- Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT - Questionable
- Nic Jones, CB - Questionable
- Jamie Gillan, P - Questionable
- D.J. Davidson, DT - Questionable
- Theo Johnson, TE - Questionable
- Art Green, CB - Injured reserve
- Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve
- Victor Dimukeje, LB - Questionable
- Thomas Fidone II, TE - Injured reserve
- Evan Neal, OT - Injured reserve
- Graham Gano, PK - Injured reserve
- Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve
- Cam Skattebo, RB - Injured reserve
- Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve
- Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve
- TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured reserve
Commanders vs Giants Predictions and Picks
Washington is currently ranked 24th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, 24th in points scored, and 28th in points against. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders. They just had their worst loss of the season and are looking forward to getting the offense going again. The defense is third to last in points allowed per drive and yards allowed per game. This long losing streak is because of injuries to key players and depth issues. They will look to get some points on the board and go from there.
New York is ranked 15th in passing yards, 13th in rushing yards, 23rd in points scored, and 30th in points allowed. The Giants are coming out of the bye week and will be playing against their first below .500 team since Week 5. The defense is trending down, and the offense has been decent at home. Despite being in the mix for good draft positioning, New York still wants to finish the season strong. Three of their last four games were close losses against good teams. The Giants will look for a better start and more red zone chances.
Best Bet: Giants Spread
Both teams struggle on red zone stops, and the Commanders will bounce back on offense, but it might take a minute to get Mariota going. The Giants have been off for two weeks and ready to play at home. Their rushing defense is below average and definitely should have had a few more wins this season, if they were able to close games out properly. Red zone opportunities will be the difference in this one.