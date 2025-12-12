New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars: Odds, Spread, and Total

Josh Hines-Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a sack for a safety against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets are headed in very different directions. Trevor Lawrence and the 9-4 Jaguars will try to win their fifth game in a row this Sunday against a 3-10 squad with only one victory away from home this season, when the Jets pay a visit to Jacksonville for a kickoff at 1 p.m. EST.

Jacksonville is on a hot streak that has taken Lawrence's club to the top of the Jags' division, making the Clemson product the talk of the National Football League once again. Jacksonville has beaten two AFC South rivals and the Los Angeles Chargers while racking up four straight triumphs in late fall, stopping Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert cold with a defense that allowed just 81 pass yards on Nov. 16.

The Jaguars' pass defense is just one facet of a unit that's been putting Jacksonville's offense under less pressure than ever. Josh Hines-Allen's defensive front-seven is ranked first in the NFL in stuffing opposing tailbacks, surrendering just 1,078 rushing yards to date. The Jacksonville defense is a factor that keeps handicappers from producing a very high Over/Under line on what could be a lopsided contest.

Spread

Jets +13.5 (-113)

Jaguars -13.5 (+100)

Money line

Jets +669

Jaguars -733

Total

Over 41.5 (+100)

Under 41.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Trends

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won four consecutive games.

Jacksonville has gone 4-1 against the spread in its last five games.

The New York Jets have covered four of their last six pregame spreads.

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Reports

New York Jets

Tight end Mason Taylor is questionable with a neck injury.

Linebacker Quincy Williams is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Running back Breece Hall is questionable with a knee injury.

Quarterback Justin Fields is questionable with a knee injury.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is questionable with a groin injury.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is out with a knee injury.

Linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball is out with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr is out with a hip injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Offensive tackle Walker Little is questionable with a concussion.

Safety Andrew Wingard is questionable with a concussion.

Wide receiver Parker Washington is questionable with a hip injury.

Wide receiver Travis Hunter is still out with a knee injury.

Linebacker Jalen McLeod is still out with a lower body injury.

Cornerback Caleb Ransaw is out with a lower body injury.

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars Predictions and Picks

Speaking of former Clemson Tigers, Jacksonville's running back Travis Etienne Jr. has galloped for an outstanding 917 yards thus far in 2025-26. It could worry speculators that Lawrence's pass completion ratio is at 59.5%, ranking the signal-caller in the bottom tier of NFL starting QBs. But undoubtedly, the Jags' trait with Lawrence at the helm is to let the gunslinger take shots downfield. Jacksonville's leading receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is averaging 15.3 yards-per-catch. Lawrence's touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio isn't sweet either at 18-to-11, though he has distributed those touchdown throws to 10 players.

New York's fans go into this weekend uncertain who will be behind center. Starting QB Tyrod Taylor is hampered by an injury. Current backup Justin Fields has been ailing too. “If all three quarterbacks were healthy, Taylor would likely be the guy. He is the current incumbent. But is he good to go? What about Fields?” wrote Patrick McAvoy of Sports Illustrated on Wednesday. With the Jets seemingly all out of sorts, it's a caution-flag for potential Jaguars bettors that the Jets are 4-2 ATS in the last six games.