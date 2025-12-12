ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Brooklyn Nets will look for their second win in a row as they battle the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Michael Garaventa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during the game against Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center on December 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during the game against Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center on December 4, 2025.

Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets will look for their second win in a row as they battle the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. EST.

The Nets are 6-17 and 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the New Orleans Pelicans at home 119-101. The Nets were up 18 at the half and kept the scoring going into the third quarter. They won in field goal percentage from 53.0%-45.0%. Brooklyn also won on threes made with 14-9 but lost 18-11 on made free throws. Turnovers were high on both sides and the Nets' biggest lead was 28 points. Michael Porter Jr. led the way on offense with 35 points, and they had five players in double figures.

The Mavericks are 9-16 and 10th in the Western Conference standings. They just beat the Houston Rockets at home, 122-109. It was a close first half and the Mavs won the third quarter 37-20. Dallas won in field goal percentage 60.0%-51.0%, but lost in 3-pointers made 10-7. The Mavericks won in free throws 17-11 and in points off of turnovers 34-14. They also did well in fast break points and points in the paint. Anthony Davis led the way on offense with 29 points, and they had six players in double figures.

Spread

  • Nets +8.5 (-113)
  • Mavericks -8.5 (+108)

Money line

  • Nets +270
  • Mavericks -285

Total

  • OVER 222.5 (+100)
  • UNDER 222.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Mavericks Betting Trends

  • The total has gone UNDER in nine of Brooklyn's last 10 games.
  • Brooklyn is 6-14 SU in its last 20 games.
  • Brooklyn is 1-6 SU in its last seven games against Dallas.
  • Dallas is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
  • The total has gone OVER in four of Dallas' last six games.
  • Dallas is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Nets vs Mavericks Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

  • E.J. Liddell, F - Day-to-day
  • Cam Thomas, G - Out
  • Haywood Highsmith, F - Out

Dallas Mavericks

  • Daniel Gafford, F - Out
  • Dereck Lively II, C - Out
  • Dante Exum, G - Out
  • Kyrie Irving, G - Out

Nets vs Mavericks Predictions and Picks

Brooklyn is currently 30th in points, 20th in points allowed, and 26th in point differential. Nic Claxton leads the team in assists and field goal percentage. The Nets have won three of their last four games, but those were against lower-ranked teams. Brooklyn is 11-12 against the spread this season and their second leading scorer, Cam Thomas, will be out for this game. They still had depth scoring going for them in their last game but will need to limit the turnovers. The Nets might be able to use three-pointers as an advantage, and they will need to get the field goal percentage going right away.

Dallas is currently 26th in points, 14th in points allowed, and 22nd in point differential. Cooper Flagg leads the team in points. The Mavericks have found new life with Ryan Nembhard at point guard and have won four of their last five games, including victories over top teams like the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Dallas will have their top 10 defense go up against the lowest-scoring offense in the league. Davis has been averaging 29.0 points over the last 10 games and will look to keep the production high. The Mavs are shooting well from the field and could get more threes going.

Best Bet: Mavericks Spread

Both teams have been off for five days and might be off to a slow start with scoring, but good shooting runs will happen. Both teams have some key guys out, but the Mavs have been playing just fine either way. The Nets' defense is trending up, but they were playing some bad teams, while Dallas took down some of the best teams in the league.

Brooklyn NetsNBA
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks looks to pass the ball while being defended by Desmond Bane #3 of the Orlando Magic. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
NBANew York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on December 3 in New York City.
NBAUtah Jazz vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 03: Egor Demin #8 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles up the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NBABrooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect