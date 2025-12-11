Lightning vs Devils Odds, Spread, and Total

The Devils snapped a five-game skid on Tuesday. Tampa Bay stopped its own four-game slide the same night. Now both teams walk into Prudential Center trying to prove that one good night wasn't a fluke. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST with coverage on ESPN+.

New Jersey (17-12-1) leaned on its youth in a 4-3 victory in Ottawa, with Cody Glass, Arseny Gritsyuk, and Connor Brown combining for eight points. It was the reset the Devils needed after scoring a grand total of one goal during their previous three losses at home.

Tampa Bay (17-11-2) arrives with its own sigh of relief after a 6–1 blowout in Montreal. Darren Raddysh scored twice in his 200th NHL game, and Jonas Johansson has steadied the crease with 66 saves on 69 shots over his last three outings. But the Lightning might be without Victor Hedman again after the captain left Tuesday's win early—an unwelcome complication for a defense already missing Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak.

The season series sits at one apiece: New Jersey took the opener 5–3 in October, and Tampa answered with a 5–1 win in November. Nikita Kucherov (36 points) and Brandon Hagel (17 goals) continue driving Tampa's offense, while Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt look to keep New Jersey generating chances at home, where the Devils are 9-4-1 this season.

Spread

Lightning -1.5 (+194)

Devils +1.5 (-233)

Money line

Lightning -122

Devils +117

Total

Over 5.5 (-133)

Under 5.5 (+117)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lightning vs Devils Betting Trends

The Lightning are 11-4 against the spread in road games.

The Devils are 4-10 against the spread when playing at home.

The total has gone under in four of the Lightning's last six games.

The Devils are 0-6 against the spread at home in their past six attempts.

The Lightning have won 10 of the last 13 matchups with the Devils.

The Devils have lost five of their last six games overall.

Lightning vs Devils Injury Reports

Lightning

Victor Hedman, D — Day to day (undisclosed).

Ryan McDonagh, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Andrei Vasilevskiy, G — Injured reserve (upper body).

Erik Cernak, D — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Dominic James, C — Day to day (undisclosed).

Devils

Evgenii Dadonov, RW — Day to day (undisclosed).

Brett Pesce, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Zack MacEwen, C — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Jack Hughes, C — Injured reserve (finger).

Johnathan Kovacevic, D — Injured reserve (knee).

Marc McLaughlin, C — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Lightning vs Devils Predictions and Picks

"Both of these teams were able to snap losing streaks in their last game, but both are looking for more consistent offense .... The Devils have scored one goal or fewer in three of their last four games, while the Lightning have scored one goal or fewer in three of their last five. I think we will see a lower-scoring game, but I am going to side with New Jersey, as TB continues to deal with critical injuries." — David Racey, PickDawgz

"This is a matchup where New Jersey has the special-teams edge, but Tampa Bay has more top-end scoring, steadier defensive play, and has been elite on the road. The Devils' goaltending remains too inconsistent to trust against Kucherov and Hagel. Final Score Prediction: Tampa Bay Lightning 3, New Jersey Devils 2." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays