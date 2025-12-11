Anaheim Ducks vs New York Islanders Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Anaheim Ducks will face the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. The matchup will feature two of the biggest surprises of the 2025-26 NHL season, as essentially no one expected anything from either of these clubs. Despite that, the Ducks sit at 19-10-1, while the Islanders sport a more than respectable 17-11-3 mark. A win for either team would add a big-name victory to their record, making this a somewhat important matchup.

Offense has been the name of the game for Anaheim. The Ducks rank inside the top 10 in goals per game, assists, points, and power play percentage, clearly indicating that they are one of the best overall attacks in all of hockey. Center Leo Carlsson has racked up a whopping 38 points, while left wing Cutter Gauthier has added another 34 to lead Anaheim to victory after victory, as shown in their last three wins, all of which featured four or more goals from the Ducks. The Islanders are an excellent defensive team, making this a tough test for a budding offense.

That defense has been the primary reason the Islanders have won as many games as they have. In a recent three-game winning streak, New York allowed a total of four goals, an especially impressive feat when considering that the Islanders played the Tampa Bay Lightning twice in that span. The offensive play has not been nearly as inspiring, leading to plenty of games that turn into grimy, grinding affairs that see only a handful of goals scored on either side. Imposing that style of play on the Ducks would go a long way in securing a victory for the Islanders on Thursday.

Spread

Ducks +1.5 (-223)

Islanders -1.5 (+194)

Money line

Ducks +117

Islanders -122

Totals

Over 6.5 (+104)

Under 6.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Ducks vs Islanders Betting Trends

The Ducks are 17-13 ATS this year.

The Ducks are 7-8 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 19-11 in Anaheim's games so far.

The Islanders are 15-16 ATS this season.

The Islanders are 5-11 ATS when playing on their home ice.

The under is 16-15 in New York's games.

Ducks vs Islanders Injury Reports

Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano, LW - Out.

Petr Mrazek, G - Out.

Lukas Dostal, G - Out.

New York Islanders

Pierre Engvall, LW - Out.

Jonathan Drouin, RW - Out.

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Out.

Alexander Romanov, D - Out.

Ethan Bear, D - Out.

Semyon Varlamov, G - Out.

Ducks vs Islanders Prediction and Pick