Rangers vs Blackhawks Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Rangers roll into Chicago looking to extend a three-game road winning streak — and hoping to leave last weekend's overtime heartbreaks behind. Puck drop at the United Center is at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, with coverage on TNT.

New York (15-12-4) dropped back-to-back 3-2 OT losses to Colorado and Vegas over the weekend, but there were bright spots. New York has been strong against top competition, going 5-1-2 in their past eight, with Artemi Panarin leading the team at 32 points and Vladislav Gavrikov contributing four goals and three assists over his last 10 games.

Chicago (12-11-6), meanwhile, is reeling from consecutive losses of their own. The lopsided defeats — 7-1 at Anaheim and 6-0 against Los Angeles — marking the team's first back-to-back defeats by six goals or more since 1951.

The Blackhawks have struggled the last three weeks (2-6-2) while being outscored 42-22. Connor Bedard remains Chicago's top offensive weapon with 40 points, and Frank Nazar adds 20, but the team needs more production to stop the slide.

New York has historically dominated this matchup, outscoring Chicago 7-4 in last season's two meetings.

Spread

Rangers -1.5 (+178)

Blackhawks +1.5 (-213)

Money line

Rangers -133

Blackhawks +127

Total

Over 5.5 (-127)

Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Betting Trends

The Rangers are 13-4 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Blackhawks are 12-2 against the spread at home.

The total has gone under in four of the Rangers' past five games.

The total has gone over in six of the Blackhawks' last seven games.

The Rangers have won eight of the last 10 matchups with the Blackhawks.

The over has hit in the last five meetings between these two teams in Chicago.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Injury Reports

Rangers

Adam Fox, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Matt Rempe, C — Injured reserve (upper body).

Adam Edstrom, C — Injured reserve (lower body).

Brandon Scanlin, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Blackhawks

Nick Foligno, LW — Injured reserve (hand).

Joey Anderson, RW — Injured reserve (lower body).

Rangers vs Blackhawks Predictions and Picks

"This game likely hinges on whether Chicago can slow down Panarin's line and generate enough offense beyond Bedard. New York's road dominance is backed by better defensive metrics, superior goaltending, and a more complete roster. If the Blackhawks fall behind early, their scoring limitations will make it tough to claw back .... Best Pick: New York Rangers. New York's road form and defensive stability give them the edge in what should be a structured, low-event game." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

"The Blackhawks are a young team that's still trying to learn how to win, and right now that's not going well. The Rangers have been one of the easiest teams in sports to back this season. You bet the Rangers on the road and fade them at home. The Rangers have seen 12 of their 15 wins come on the road this season. The Rangers have won 8 of the last 10 games against the Blackhawks, and most of those wins have been blowouts. In fact, five of those eight wins were decided by two or more goals. Not much left to say here. Give me the Rangers on the road." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place