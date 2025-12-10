Edwin Díaz Leaves Mets for Dodgers in Record-Breaking Deal

Edwin Díaz, a three-time All-Star closer, has signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This sets a new record for average annual value for relievers. The deal also includes $4.5 million deferred each year, bringing its competitive-balance-tax value to about $21.1 million annually.

Díaz chose the Dodgers after stepping away from the final two years and $38 million of his five-year, $102 million deal with the New York Mets. By doing this, he swapped a long-term commitment for a shorter stint before pursuing more lucrative possibilities.

Los Angeles secured Díaz even after spending heavily on relievers, yet lacking a dependable closer throughout the season. The team rotated various pitchers, even using starters to finish games during their playoff run, highlighting a need for a steady ninth-inning pitcher.

The Dodgers' pursuit of Díaz shows a trend of signing top relief pitchers in the free-agent market. Despite previous investments, an elite closer like Díaz, with his strikeout capability, was essential to stabilize the bullpen.

The Mets tried to retain Díaz, offering $66 million over three years with slight deferrals. Although similar, Díaz picked the Dodgers, showing a market preference and leaving the Mets without their star closer.

Díaz posted a 1.63 ERA, 28 saves in 31 opportunities, and 98 strikeouts in 66⅓ innings in 2025, boosting his negotiating strength. His performance made his departure significant for the Mets as they rebuilt around him.

Díaz was reportedly unhappy with some Mets choices, like firing pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and signing reliever Devin Williams without consulting him. These decisions swayed his choice to leave.

Hefner had worked closely with Díaz during both successes and struggles, making his firing unexpected. Díaz appreciated Hefner's input during peak seasons, adding emotion to his free-agency decision.

The signing of Devin Williams influenced the Mets' strategy, said David Stearns, Mets president of baseball operations, changing team priorities as a result.

This new signing led to a shift in the Mets' negotiation strategy, moving towards a different bullpen model without Díaz, and affecting the willingness to extend beyond a three-year deal.

The Dodgers had an advantage in recruiting Díaz through his brother, Alexis Díaz, who had positive experiences with the club. Alexis provided valuable insights, reassuring Edwin about the Dodgers' environment.

Díaz opted out of the last years of his Mets contract after recovering from a World Baseball Classic knee injury. This choice ended a major Mets contract meant to be a long-term commitment to a top reliever.

The Mets’ offer was reportedly close to the Dodgers’, but Díaz signed with Los Angeles before New York could improve their offer. The Mets believed they could keep him, but his decision to join the Dodgers came quickly.

The Dodgers hope Díaz will bring stability after relying on starters for closing roles. They believe his presence will solidify the bullpen, ease the pressure on the rotation, and secure final innings with a set closer.