Vegas Golden Knights vs New York Islanders: Odds, Spread, and Total

Michael Garaventa
Bo Horvat #14 of the New York Islanders in action during a game against the Boston Bruins. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights look to make it five wins in a row as they battle the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Golden Knights are 14-6-8 and second in the Pacific Division. They just beat the New York Rangers on the road 3-2 in overtime. Vegas scored in the first minute of the game, gave up two goals midway through the second, tied the game in the final minute of the game, and won the game with eight seconds left in overtime. The Knights won in shots 28-24 and faceoffs 26-23, but lost 33-15 in hits. Vegas was 0-for-1 on the power play and didn't go to the penalty box. Both teams gave the puck away a decent amount and Jack Eichel was the first star with one goal and one assist.

The Islanders are 16-11-3 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Florida Panthers on the road 4-1. New York was down 2-0 and got on the board midway through the second period. Florida got a couple insurance goals in the third to put the game away. The Islanders were outshot 30-21 and lost in faceoffs 25-24, but won in hits 23-18. New York was 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Some of the other main statistics were close and Bo Horvat struggled with a negative three plus/minus.

Spread

  • Golden Knights -1.5 (+186)
  • Islanders +1.5 (-213)

Money line

  • Golden Knights -127
  • Islanders +122

Total

  • OVER 5.5 (-113)
  • UNDER 5.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Golden Knights vs Islanders Betting Trends

  • Vegas is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
  • Vegas is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against the NY Islanders.
  • The total has gone UNDER in five of Vegas' last seven games on the road.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 11 of the NY Islanders' last 13 games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Islanders' last six games against Vegas.
  • The total has gone UNDER in five of the NY Islanders' last seven games at home.

Golden Knights vs Islanders Injury Reports

Vegas Golden Knights

  • Colton Sissons, C - Day-to-day

New York Islanders

  • Jonathan Drouin, LW - Day-to-day
  • Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C - Day-to-day
  • Kyle Palmieri, C - Injured reserve

Golden Knights vs Islanders Predictions and Picks

Vegas is 14th in scoring, 10th in goals against, tied for fifth on the power play, and 11th on the penalty kill. Tomas Hertl leads the team in goals. The Knights are looking to get a season-high fifth straight win in a row. Vegas is playing well on both sides of the puck and three of the last four wins have been by one goal. In their last 10 games, they have averaged 2.8 goals per game and given up 2.4 goals per game. The Golden Knights have been a solid road team and have a 7-2-4 record, with one shutout.

New York is 21st in scoring, ninth in goals against, 29th on the power play, and sixth on the penalty kill. Horvat leads the team in goals and points. The Islanders are tough at home and recently earned six of a possible eight points against top teams. In their last 10 games, they average 2.2 goals per game and have a stingy defense that is allowing just 1.7 goals per game. This game will be the end of a five-game stretch where New York has played teams that have won the Stanley Cup in the past six seasons. They have gone 3-1 in that stretch, with some solid defense. The Islanders also beat Vegas 4-3 on the road on Nov. 13.

Best Bet: Under

This will be a fun matchup. Lately, the Knights are playing good defensive hockey on the road and New York has taken down some elite teams. Both teams are pretty close in some areas, but the Knights have a huge advantage on the power play.

New York IslandersVegas Golden Knights
Michael GaraventaWriter
