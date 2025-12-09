New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Odds, Spread, and Total

Suddenly, a trip to visit the Toronto Raptors doesn't seem so scary. The New York Knicks go into Tuesday's tilt in Toronto at shorter betting prices than anticipated thanks to an active three-game losing skid for the Raptors, who will play host to an NBA Cup quarterfinal set for 8:30 p.m. EST. New York brings a nine-game winning streak over Toronto into Tuesday's elimination game.

The Knicks and Raptors each finished atop their groups in the NBA Cup's preliminary slate. New York has won its previous three games in the 2025 tournament, including an impressive 140-132 win over the Miami Heat on Nov. 14. Toronto has defeated Cleveland, Atlanta, Washington, and Indiana by an average of 13.75 points to qualify with a 4-0 mark.

New York has won seven out of its last eight contests to stand in second place in the Eastern Conference at 16-7. However, with the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers surging early in the season, the Knicks must keep winning to avoid getting buried in the pack.

Spread

Knicks -4.5 (-113)

Raptors +4.5 (+104)

Money line

Knicks -178

Raptors +170

Total

Over 226.5 (-108)

Under 226.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Betting Trends

The New York Knicks have won three games in a row.

New York carries a nine-game winning streak in the series.

The Toronto Raptors are only 1-3 on their current home stand.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Guard Miles McBride is questionable with an ankle injury.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is day-to-day with a calf injury.

Guard Landry Shamet is out with a shoulder injury.

Toronto Raptors

Forward Jamison Battle is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Forward RJ Barrett is out with a knee injury.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Predictions and Picks

New York tends to quiet Toronto's offense on either club's home court, having contained the Raptors to 101 or fewer points in four of the last seven meetings. But even amidst a downturn, Toronto remains upbeat with the basketball to a degree that will challenge New York's frontcourt. Raptors forwards Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes combined for 48 points in a 121-113 loss to the Celtics on Sunday, with Barnes snagging 11 rebounds to manufacture a double-double.

The Knicks' forwards look ready for the fight, especially on the defensive end. The versatile Josh Hart was outstanding on defense in last Friday's 146-112 triumph over the visiting Utah Jazz, recording a plus-37 that matched guard Jalen Brunson's plus-minus number, even though Hart only scored eight points compared to Brunson's 33. The Knicks went on to hold Orlando to just 38.3% from the field in a 106-100 conquest on Sunday, just as Sports Illustrated's Jayesh Pagar blasts that “Giannis Antetokounmpo views (New York) as his preferred destination.”