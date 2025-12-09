Devils vs Senators Odds, Spread, and Total

New Jersey's five-game skid takes the Devils north to Ottawa, where the Senators hope to turn around a rocky homestand of their own. Puck drop is 7 p.m. EST at Canadian Tire Centre, with coverage on ESPN+.

New Jersey (16-12-1) has scored just one goal over its last three games and been outscored 20-7 during its slide. Timo Meier remains the team's most reliable spark with 11 goals, and Nico Hischier continues to drive New Jersey's offense with 26 points. Jesper Bratt's 21 assists underline the playmaking, but the support hasn't been enough during this skid.

Between the pipes, Jake Allen's steadier numbers (2.52 GAA, .908 save percentage) have kept New Jersey in tight games, while Jacob Markstrom sits at 7-6-1. The Devils enter with Evgenii Dadonov still out until Dec. 17.

Ottawa (13-11-4) isn't exactly cruising, either. The Senators return home after dropping four of their last five and opening this three-game homestand with back-to-back losses to the Rangers and Blues. Tim Stutzle leads the team with 24 points, along with Jake Sanderson's 17 assists. Shane Pinto is the club's leading goalscorer with 12 but remains on injured reserve until Dec. 20.

In net, Linus Ullmark has 10 wins with a 3.00 GAA, and Leevi Merilainen has three victories across seven decisions.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-213)

Senators -1.5 (+178)

Money line

Devils +122

Senators -127

Total

Over 5.5 (-113)

Under 5.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Senators Betting Trends

The Devils are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games, going 2-2 on the road.

The Senators are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10, including 0-3 at home.

The total has gone under in five of the Devils' past seven matchups.

The total has gone over in five of the Senators' last six games.

The Devils have lost five in a row, but have won six of the last nine against the Senators.

The Senators have lost four of their last six at home.

Devils vs Senators Injury Reports

Devils

Evgenii Dadonov, RW — Day to day (undisclosed).

Brett Pesce, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Zack MacEwen, C — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Jack Hughes, C — Injured reserve (finger).

Johnathan Kovacevic, D — Injured reserve (knee).

Marc McLaughlin, C — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Senators

Lars Eller, C — Day to day (undisclosed).

Thomas Chabot, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Shane Pinto, C — Injured reserve (lower body).

Devils vs Senators Predictions and Picks

"The Senators are getting the benefit of the doubt because they're at home, but the Devils have been the better team this season and are playing the better hockey. The Senators have lost four of their last five games, and the offense has gone dark far too often. The Devils have won six of the last nine games against the Senators, frequently having a field day offensively in those games." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"The Devils come into Ottawa riding a five-game losing streak where they've scored just seven total goals, capped by a 4-1 defeat to Boston on Sunday. The slump has highlighted their offensive struggles, but the underlying numbers suggest they're due for a bounce. New Jersey still averages 29.3 shots per game (ninth in the NHL) and owns a 23.6% power play (eighth), so the chances are being generated — it's simply a matter of converting .... Even with the losing streak, the numbers point toward New Jersey being on the sharper side, especially against a Senators team that has dropped six of its last 10." — Dean Whitaker, Statsalt