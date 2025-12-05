Vegas Golden Knights vs New Jersey Devils Odds, Spread, and Total

Colton White of the New Jersey Devils in action during the game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center on November 29.

Following a shutout loss and a mounting skid, the New Jersey Devils' home ice advantage seems to be melting. New Jersey will face another tough test at the Prudential Center on Friday night as they host the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. EST on NHL Network.

The Devils (16-10-1), have dropped three straight — all in front of the home fans, who had enjoyed the 9-0-1 home record before New Jersey opened this most recent homestand. Wednesday's 3-0 shutout loss to Dallas means the Devils have been outscored 13-6 during their slide.

Jesper Bratt continues to drive New Jersey's offense with a team-high 26 points, while Nico Hischier enters the night with 10 goals. Jacob Allen has provided steady play for the Devils in net, posting a .911 save percentage and 2.48 goals-against average.

Vegas (12-6-8) arrives after edging Chicago 4–3 in a shootout on Tuesday, closing out a four-game homestand. Jack Eichel leads Vegas with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists), and the Knights bring in a 23.5% power-play unit against New Jersey's 82.9% penalty kill. Goaltender Akira Schmid has anchored the rotation with nine wins and a 2.51 GAA.

Spread

Golden Knights -1.5 (+194)

Devils +1.5 (-233)

Moneyline

Golden Knights -122

Devils +117

Total

Over 5.5 (-127)

Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Golden Knights vs Devils Betting Trends

The Golden Knights are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10, including 2-3 on the road.

The Devils are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 games, going 0-5 at home.

The total has gone over in four of the Golden Knights' past six games.

The Devils have won nine of their last 13 games at home.

The Golden Knights have won four of the last five matchups with the Devils.

The total has gone under in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Golden Knights vs Devils Injury Reports

Golden Knights

Jeremy Lauzon, D — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Adin Hill, G — Injured reserve (lower body).

William Karlsson, C — Injured reserve (lower body).

Devils

Zack MacEwen, RW — Injured reserve (lower body).

Marc McLaughlin, C — Injured reserve (lower body).

Brett Pesce, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Evgenii Dadonov, RW — Out (undisclosed).

Jack Hughes, C — Injured reserve (finger).

Golden Knights vs Devils Predictions and Picks

"With Jack Eichel driving the attack and Mark Stone riding a 10‑game point streak, Vegas has the kind of depth that can wear down New Jersey's defense. The Devils, meanwhile, were blanked 3–0 by Dallas in their last outing, struggling to convert on the power play .... Vegas' ability to control possession and limit shots (25 per game allowed) gives them a clear edge in dictating tempo. With (goaltender Carter) Hart settling in and the Knights finding rhythm again, backing Vegas feels like the sharper play." — Dean Whitaker, Statsalt

"The Devils have a better overall record this season and have been extremely strong at home, with nine home victories, so the wrong team is favored in this spot. The Devils have lost three straight games, all of them at home, and this is a perfect bounce-back spot against a Vegas team that is 1-3 in its last four road games. The Devils have a better power play, penalty kill, and goaltending, and I expect them to get the job done at home." — Nikos Lagouretos, Sports Chat Place