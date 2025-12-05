Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on December 3 in New York City.

The Utah Jazz will face the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. Utah's 7-13 record represents a significant improvement from what most fans thought they were capable of, as the Jazz were widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. A road trip to New York is unlikely to improve their record, as the Knicks have been one of the best home teams in the NBA, accruing an 11-1 record at Madison Square Garden.

Even with a decidedly losing record, the Jazz remain a tough out on any given night. Their seven victories include impressive wins against the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, and the Phoenix Suns, showing that they are capable of pulling an upset against even the best opponents the NBA has to offer. Those upsets have largely been products of big days from forward Lauri Markkanen and guard Keyonte George, who average 28.0 and 22.8 points per game, respectively. If the Knicks fail to contain either, this game could be closer than almost anyone expects. Defensively, the Jazz have not amounted to much, but they play with intensity, which is more than can be said for plenty of other teams.

While the Knicks did suffer a recent loss to the Celtics, they have been playing fantastic basketball lately. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games, receiving excellent performances from a variety of players in that span. While guard Jalen Brunson and forward Karl-Anthony Towns constitute the bulk of the scoring effort, forward Mikal Bridges has added another scoring punch, while a significantly deeper bench allows New York to survive the occasional off-night from its stars. With the aforementioned home court advantage, the Knicks should feel quite confident heading into Friday's contest.

Spread

Jazz +15.5 (+100)

Knicks -15.5 (-104)

Money line

Jazz +733

Knicks -809

Totals

Over 241.5 (+100)

Under 241.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jazz vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Jazz are 9-8 ATS when they enter the game as an underdog.

The Jazz are 3-1 ATS in games in which they enter without a day of rest.

The under is 4-3 when Utah has entered the game as a road underdog.

The Knicks are 13-8 ATS this year.

The Knicks are 11-1 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 11-10 in New York's games.

Jazz vs Knicks Injury Reports

Utah Jazz

Jusuf Nurkic, C - Out.

Kevin Love, C - Out.

Walker Kessler, C - Out.

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby, F - Out.

Mitchell Robinson, C - Questionable.

Jazz vs Knicks Prediction and Pick