New York Rangers vs Ottawa Senators Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Artemi Panarin #10 and Vladislav Gavrikov #44 of the New York Rangers set up a play during overtime against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on December 02, 2025 in New York City. The Rangers won 3-2 with the game-winning goal shot by Gavrikov and assisted by Panarin. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers will take on the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. The teams have similar records, with the Rangers sporting a 14-12-2 record while the Senators sit at 13-9-4. While those records are pretty close to each other, the Rangers are currently seventh in the Metropolitan Division, while the Senators have had a significantly easier go of things in the Atlantic Division, earning second place there.

While the offense has not been much to write home about for the Rangers, the defense has managed to carry the load and keep New York above .500. They only allow 2.61 goals per game, the fifth-best rank in the NHL, while goalies Jonathan Quick and Igor Shesterkin have combined to put up a . 910 save percentage . Excellent play will once again be necessary on Thursday to compensate for an offense that ranks in the bottom third of the league in nearly every single offensive metric.

It is hard to find a more opposite matchup for the Rangers than the Senators. Ottawa is nearly the complete opposite of New York in every way, ranking highly in every offensive category while being mediocre or worse in the defensive ones. A well-rounded approach on offense has allowed three Senators to put up more than 20 total points, with center Tim Stutzle leading the way with 24. Ottawa should be able to challenge the Rangers defensively, which is more than most teams can say.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-203)

Senators -1.5 (+170)

Money line

Rangers +133

Senators -138

Totals

Over 5.5 (-108)

Under 5.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Senators Betting Trends

The Rangers are 15-13 ATS this season.

12 of New York's 15 covers have come in road games, a spot in which the Rangers feature a 12-4 ATS mark.

The under is 18-10 in New York's games.

The Senators are 10-16 ATS this year.

The Senators are 4-7 ATS when playing on their home ice.

The over is 16-10 in Ottawa's games.

Rangers vs Senators Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Adam Edstrom, LW - Out.

Matt Rempe, RW - Out.

Adam Fox, D - Out.

Jonathan Quick, G - Out.

Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot, D - Out.

Rangers vs Senators Prediction and Pick

It is tough to find reasons to back the Senators in this contest. The Rangers have been playing at an extremely high level lately, particularly on defense, holding four of their last five opponents to two goals or less. Meanwhile, the Senators, despite solid offensive statistics, have failed to produce consistently, scoring three or fewer goals in five of their last seven contests.