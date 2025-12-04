ContestsEvents
Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Brooklyn Nets are back in the win column at Barclays Center, ending a protracted home-court losing streak via Monday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets. Brooklyn will try to defend…

Kurt Boyer
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 03: Egor Demin #8 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles up the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets are back in the win column at Barclays Center, ending a protracted home-court losing streak via Monday's win over the Charlotte Hornets. Brooklyn will try to defend its nets again with dicey timing when the Utah Jazz visit for the Nets' second tilt in two nights at 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday. 

The Utah Jazz are ailing at 7-13 on the season, although Utah has won two of its last three games and produced a measure of revenge against the 13-5 Houston Rockets on the back end of a home-and-home series that began with a Jazz defeat. Utah's youthful guard Keyonte George scored 28 points and had eight assists as the Jazz beat the Rockets 133-125 on Monday. Utah shot 40.0% from downtown. 

Can the 13th-place Nets keep up with a Jazz team that's getting better? National Basketball Association oddsmakers seem to think so, taking just a few points away from visiting Utah on Thursday's spread. 

Spread

  • Nets +4.5 (-104)
  • Jazz -4.5 (+100) 

Money line

  • Nets +163
  • Jazz -170

Total

  • Over 232.5 (+100)
  • Under 232.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The Utah Jazz have won three of the last four meetings.
  • Totals have gone under in eight of the last 10 Nets-Jazz games.
  • Brooklyn snapped a 10-game home losing streak on Monday.

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

  • Guard Terance Mann is out with sore ribs.
  • Guard Cam Thomas is out due to a left hamstring strain.
  • Forward Haywood Highsmith is still recovering from a knee injury.

Utah Jazz

  • Forward Georges Niang is out with a left foot injury.
  • Center Walker Kessler is out following left shoulder surgery.

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz Predictions and Picks

The Brooklyn Nets got off to a hot start and didn't look back in Wednesday's road win in Chicago. Nets forward Michael Porter Jr.'s 16 points scored in the first 19 minutes at least doubled every player on the Bulls' stat sheet. Porter Jr. ended the 113-103 victory with 33 points. The Nets shot 48.7% from the field. 

It's iffy whether the Nets will have enough gas in the tank to win their third straight, performing on little rest after a quick commute to New York. Then again, the Jazz are struggling to score the ball often enough for management to consider doing something drastic. A "trade (for) Giannis Antetokounmpo might happen," says James Hansen of SLC Dunk. "Obviously, (the trade) would also take all of Utah's (draft) picks."

Lauri Markkanen of the Jazz is no Greek Freak, but he's coming off a nice game against Houston. Look for the Jazz to try to grind down the Brooklyn Nets in the paint, producing an under-total-points result.

Brooklyn NetsUtah Jazz
