Avalanche vs Islanders: Odds, Spread, and Total

ELMONT, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Anthony Duclair #11 of the New York Islanders celebrates his third period goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning at UBS Arena on December 02, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche are looking for their third win in a row as they battle the New York Islanders on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Avalanche are 19-1-6 and first in the Central Division. They just beat the Vancouver Canucks at home 3-1. Vancouver scored a few minutes into the game, but the Avs tied things up late in the first period. Colorado went on to score two goals in the second period and play solid defensive hockey in the third period. The Avalanche outshot the Islanders 31-21, outhit them 18-17, and won in faceoffs 25-22. Their power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1. The giveaways were a bit high, but blocked shots were solid. Nathan MacKinnon was the first star with two goals.

The Islanders are 14-10-3 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Tampa Bay Lightning at home 2-1. New York scored early in the second and third period. The Bolts scored late in the game to make things interesting, but the Islanders held on. New York was outshot 31-24 and lost in faceoffs 22-20. They did win in hits 19-14. The Islanders were 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Like the Avs, the giveaways were high, but they did a good job blocking shots. Bo Horvat was the first star with one goal.

Spread

Avalanche -1.5 (+127)

Islanders +1.5 (-138)

Money line

Avalanche -194

Islanders +186

Total

OVER 6.5 (+117)

UNDER 6.5 (-133)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Avalanche vs Islanders Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Colorado's last six games.

Colorado is 12-1 SU in its last 13 games.

Colorado is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games against the NY Islanders.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of the NY Islanders' last 10 games.

The NY Islanders is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the NY Islanders' last five games against Colorado.

Avalanche vs Islanders Injury Reports

Colorado Avalanche

Gavin Brindley, C - Out

Scott Wedgewood, G - Day-to-day

New York Islanders

Kyle Palmieri, C - Injured reserve

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C - Out

Avalanche vs Islanders Predictions and Picks

Colorado is first in scoring, first in goals against, 25th on the power play, and third on the penalty kill. MacKinnon leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Avs are 9-0-1 in their last 10 games and haven't lost a game in regulation since Oct. 25th against the Boston Bruins. They are the best offensive and defensive team and have been winning games in blowout fashion or low-scoring shutouts. MacKinnon leads the NHL in points and is the key offensive threat. The power play is somehow still below average, but that hasn't slowed them down.

New York is 24th in scoring, 11th in goals against, 31st on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Horvat leads the team in goals and points. The Islanders are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games and Horvat has a point streak going. This team also does very well in one-goal games. The offensive numbers are below average, but the defense keeps things interesting. Lately, New York has played a handful of good teams and went 2-2-1 in that stretch. The scoring has been trending down, and they need that production to go up fast to keep up with the Avs.

Best Bet: Avalanche Spread