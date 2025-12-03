Tiger Woods Talks About Recovery After Recent Surgery

Tiger Woods, 49, underwent back surgery on October 10, 2025, at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. It's the seventh time he has needed a back operation over the past eleven years.

Doctors corrected a disc problem, based on what scans revealed. Woods seems relieved. "I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back," said Woods to Sports Illustrated. The surgery was successful. Still waiting on when he can return to golf competition.

He's taking it slow in recovery, beginning with chipping and putting. "It’s not as fast as I’d like it to be. It was a good thing to do. Something I needed to have happen. It just takes time and dedication to the rehab process," he mentioned.

This setback keeps him out of the PNC Championship and prevents him from starting the TGL schedule in January. Woods last played at the 2024 British Open. Earlier in 2025, he was sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury requiring surgery. He also withdrew from the Genesis Invitational after his mother's passing in February.

Woods has started light practice. "I just started to chip and putt. I just started to lift in the gym. I just started this process. A disk replacement takes time. Not as long as spinal fusion, thankfully," he said. His desire remains strong to play golf once more, expressing, "I’d like to just come back to playing golf again. I haven’t played in a long time. It’s just been a tough year. A lot of things on and off the course. My passion is just to play and I haven’t done that in a long time."

The operation by Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi marks his second back surgery in a little over a year. He had spinal work done in September 2024, too. His medical history includes spinal fusions and procedures for an ankle issue.

His future in golf is uncertain. Woods might consider becoming a PGA Tour Champions player, or even a Ryder Cup captain, if his health improves. He feels the need to assess his physical condition further. "As I start to get more explosive and find out what I’ve got, I can assess where I might play and could play," he stated. When asked about the Ryder Cup captaincy for 2027, he replied, "I haven’t been asked."

Woods hasn’t just been focusing on recovery. He’s joined a new PGA group formed by CEO Brian Rolapp, involved in future scheduling plans. His involvement underscores his commitment to golf, even with his competition status still uncertain. Though he aims to return, it will depend on how the rehab goes.