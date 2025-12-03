Stars vs Devils: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 29: Arseny Gritsyuk #81 of the New Jersey Devils in action during the game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center on November 29, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. The Flyers won 4-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars will look to get back in the win column as they will play night two of back-to-backs against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Stars are 17-5-5 and second in the Central Division. They just lost in overtime to the New York Rangers on the road 3-2. It was 1-1 after one period of play and in the third period, the Stars took the lead midway through, but New York tied things up late. Dallas was outshot 41-26 and outhit 27-17. The Stars won in faceoffs 33-27. Dallas was 0-for-2 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. Blocked shots were even and there weren't too many takeaways. Goaltender Casey DeSmith was the third star with 38 saves.

The Devils are 16-9-1 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets at home 5-3. New Jersey had an early 2-0 lead and Columbus went on to score four straight goals. Midway through the third period, the Devils cut the deficit to one, but the Blue Jackets got an insurance goal a few minutes later. New Jersey outshot Columbus 33-25 and outhit them 23-21. The Blue Jackets won on faceoffs 34-19. The Devils were 2-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Blocked shots were even, and New Jersey will try to tighten up that defense.

Spread

Stars +1.5 (-257)

Devils -1.5 (+212)

Money line

Stars +104

Devils -108

Total

OVER 5.5 (-127)

UNDER 5.5 (+122)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Stars vs Devils Betting Trends

Dallas is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Dallas is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games against New Jersey.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Dallas' last five games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in four of New Jersey's last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of New Jersey's last five games against Dallas.

New Jersey is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games at home.

Stars vs Devils Injury Reports

Dallas Stars

Tyler Seguin, C - Day-to-day

Lian Bichsel, D - Injured reserve

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured reserve

New Jersey Devils

Brenden Dillon, D - Day-to-day

Evgenii Dadonov, RW - Out

Stars vs Devils Predictions and Picks

Dallas is third in scoring, eighth in goals against, second on the power play, and 20th on the penalty kill. Jason Robertson leads the team in goals and points. The Stars are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games and averaging 4.3 goals per game. They also have a 9-1-4 road record and are one of the most complete teams in the league with an elite offense, defense, and power play. They just had a four-game winning streak come to an end, and it was the first time in four games that the offense didn't score three goals or more. Dallas will look to get more power-play chances and win the race by three goals.

New Jersey is 12th in scoring, 17th in goals against, fifth on the power play, and seventh on the penalty kill. Jesper Bratt leads the team in assists and points. Nico Hischier and Timo Meier have been offensive catalysts, both with five goals in their last five games. The Devils have lost two games in a row and both of those games were by a score of 5-3. Both of those losses had the other team getting goals in bunches, and it was slightly too late for New Jersey to come back and get some solid momentum going. They are still one of the best teams on home ice, and they need to focus on the middle period.

Best Bet: Devils Money line