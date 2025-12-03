Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Drake Powell #4 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on December 01, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 116-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Do the Chicago Bulls deserve their sunny odds to win on a cold Windy City weekday? We'll find out when Chicago hosts the steep-underdog Brooklyn Nets inside United Center at 8 p.m. EST this Wednesday.

To the world outside Las Vegas, it looks like the Chicago Bulls are coming apart at the seams after a solid start to the 2025-26 season. Chicago has dropped four games in a row to fall to 9-11, most recently falling to Orlando 125-120 in the NBA Cup. It's worrisome that three out of four opponents in the losing streak have been losing teams. Chicago barely survived 3-16 Washington in a one-point game on Nov. 22.

Chicago's still drawing 1-to-3 money line odds to defeat Brooklyn, largely due to the Nets' own 16-loss record. But a 116-103 defeat of Charlotte on Monday showed that Brooklyn has made some strides.

Spread

Nets +7.5 (+104)

Bulls -7.5 (-117)

Money line

Nets +300

Bulls -317

Total

Over 232.5 (+100)

Under 232.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls Betting Trends

The Chicago Bulls have lost four consecutive games.

Betting totals have gone under in seven of the last 10 meetings.

Totals have gone under in seven straight Brooklyn Nets games.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Guard Terance Mann is day-to-day with sore ribs.

Guard Cam Thomas is out due to a left hamstring strain.

Forward Haywood Highsmith is still recovering from a knee injury.

Chicago Bulls

Forward Jalen Smith is day-to-day with a hamstring strain.

Guard Coby White is day-to-day with a calf strain.

Guard Kevin Huerter is day-to-day with an adductor injury.

Forward Zach Collins is out with a wrist injury.

Forward Dalen Terry is out with a calf injury.

Forward Noa Essengue is out with a shoulder injury.

Forward Isaac Okoro is out with a back injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls Predictions and Picks

It's no coincidence that seven straight Brooklyn Nets games have gone under their Over/Under point total lines. Brooklyn's uptick on defense has hoops oddsmakers puzzled enough to keep guessing too high on the Nets' final scores. The Nets' defending, not their scoring, was the key to beating the Hornets by a double-digit tally. Brooklyn manufactured 10 steals, allowing just 44 points in the final two frames.

If the Nets can improve on a last-ranked 108.1 points-per-game average, they might just have something. Recent stories indicate that the Nets are as unhappy with their backcourt as the team's fans continue to be. Terance Mann is averaging just 8.7 PPG while dealing with a rib injury, shedding light on the Nets' weaknesses with fellow guard Cam Thomas on the mend. Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype says that Brooklyn and Boston's management have "had discussions" about trading Celtics shooting guard Anfernee Simons to the Nets, though Boston's stinginess to trade any top draft picks is a sticking point.