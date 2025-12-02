Stars vs Rangers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Dallas Stars will look for their fifth win in a row and keep the offense trending up as they battle the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Stars are 17-5-4 and second in the Central Division. They just beat the Ottawa Senators 6-1 at home. It was 1-1 in the second period and the Stars went on to score five unanswered goals, including a Wyatt Johnston hat trick. Dallas outshot the Sens 26-16 but lost in hits 31-21 and in faceoffs 29-28. The Stars were 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The giveaways were a little high, but Dallas did benefit from some Ottawa giveaways.

The Rangers are 13-12-2 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 at home. Tampa led 1-0 after one period, went up 2-0 midway through the second, gave up a goal late in the second period, got some insurance early in the third, and scored an empty netter to put it away. The Bolts outshot the Rangers 35-13 but lost in hits 24-16 and 31-17 in faceoffs. The Rangers were 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Both teams were good on blocked shots and the Lightning did give the puck away a decent amount. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin was the third star of the game with 31 saves.

Spread

Stars -1.5 (+212)

Rangers +1.5 (-233)

Money line

Stars -122

Rangers +117

Total

OVER 5.5 (-108)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Stars vs Rangers Betting Trends

Dallas is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Dallas is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against the NY Rangers.

Dallas is 6-1 SU in its last seven games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of the NY Rangers' last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of the NY Rangers' last 12 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the NY Rangers' last seven games when playing at home against Dallas.

Stars vs Rangers Injury Reports

Dallas Stars

Lian Bichsel, D - Day-to-day

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

Adam Edstrom, C - Day-to-day

Taylor Raddysh, RW - Day-to-day

Adam Fox, D - Injured reserve

Jonathan Quick, G - Injured reserve

Stars vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Dallas is third in scoring, seventh in goals against, first on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Jason Robertson leads the team in goals and points. The Stars are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and averaging 4.4 goals per game. They also have a 9-1-3 road record and are one of the most complete teams in the league with an elite offense, defense, and power play. During this winning streak, the Stars are playing well on both sides of the puck and the offense has been very productive.

New York is 28th in scoring, sixth in goals against, 12th on the power play, and 17th on the penalty kill. Mika Zibanejad leads the team in goals. The last 10 games, the Rangers have been hovering around .500 and averaging three goals per game. New York continues to be one of the worst teams at home and currently hold a 2-8-1 record at Madison Square Garden this season. They also have one of their best defenseman on long-term injured reserve and that is Adam Fox. The Rangers did just have a three-game winning streak end and the defense has still been solid lately.

Best Bet: Stars Money line