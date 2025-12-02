New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will recreate a classic rivalry when they face the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday. In years past, this has been a matchup of surefire playoff teams, but things are a little different in this campaign. While both teams are virtual guarantees to make the postseason in some form, it would not be a surprise to see the Celtics end the season as a play-in team.

Things are off to a good start in the Empire State. The Knicks, behind excellent play from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, are 13-6, a record that has them a few games back of the Detroit Pistons and the first seed in the Eastern Conference. A key to New York's success has been a much-improved bench that has featured big minutes from Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet, addressing the biggest issue the Knicks had last year. A road game in Boston will be a good test for a Knicks team that has rattled off four straight wins, one of which came against the Toronto Raptors.

All fans knew that this year would not be like the last few for the Celtics, but head coach Joe Mazzulla has done a fantastic job at getting the most out of what is, frankly, a mediocre roster. Guards Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard have done the heavy lifting for the offense, with Pritchard taking a particularly important step forward to contribute 17.5 points per game. The Celtics will need every bit of offense from their stars to keep up with a potent New York team on Tuesday.

Spread

Knicks -1.5 (+104)

Celtics +1.5 (113)

Money line

Knicks -104

Celtics +100

Totals

Over 231.5 (+100)

Under 231.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Celtics Betting Trends

The Knicks are 12-7 ATS, one of the better records in the NBA.

The Knicks are 2-6 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 4-2 when New York plays on the road.

The Celtics are 10-10 ATS this season.

The Celtics are 5-4 ATS as underdogs.

The under is 12-8 in Boston's games.

Knicks vs Celtics Injury Reports

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby, F - Out.

Boston Celtics

Derrick White, G - Questionable.

Neemias Quieta, C - Questionable.

Knicks vs Celtics Prediction and Pick

This is a dangerous spot to take New York. The Celtics are a well-coached team that will not beat themselves, and while that might not be enough to beat the Knicks outright, it should be enough to keep things close against them in one of the most hostile environments in the NBA.