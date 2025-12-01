Giants vs Patriots: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Giants look to end a six-game losing streak as they battle the New England Patriots on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. EST.

The Giants are 2-10 and fourth in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Detroit Lions 34-27 on the road and in overtime. New York led by 10 points three different times in this game but couldn't hang onto the lead in the fourth quarter. They led the whole time until the overtime touchdown loss. Total yards were pretty close, but the Giants won in passing yards, 395-257. The Lions won in rushing yards 237-122. Both teams turned the ball over once and New York won in time of possession. The Giants' red zone offense was 1-for-3 and the red zone defense was 2-for-4 on stops. Wan'Dale Robinson led the way on offense with nine catches for 156 yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots are 10-2 and first in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-20 on the road. New England overcame an early 10-point deficit, piled up the field goals in the second half, and hung on for the win. The Patriots won in total yards, 392-307, and in passing yards, 285-187. New England had the slight edge in time of possession and both teams turned the ball over once. The Patriots' red zone offense was 0-for-2 and the red zone defense was 0-for-1 on stops. Hunter Henry led the way on offense with seven catches for 115 yards and one touchdown.

Spread

Giants +7.5 (-122)

Patriots -7.5 (+113)

Money line

Giants +317

Patriots -335

Total

OVER 46.5 (-104)

UNDER 46.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Patriots Betting Trends

NY Giants is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in six of NY Giants' last seven games.

NY Giants is 0-6 SU in its last six games.

New England is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in four of New England's last six games.

New England is 9-0 SU in its last nine games.

Giants vs Patriots Injury Reports

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out

Victor Dimukeje, LB - Questionable

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable

Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB - Out

Korie Black, CB - Questionable

Thomas Fidone II, TE - Injured reserve

Evan Neal, OT - Injured reserve

Graham Gano, PK - Injured reserve

Darius Muasau, LB - Injured reserve

Beaux Collins, WR - Injured reserve

Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve

Art Green, CB - Injured reserve

Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve

Cam Skattebo, RB - Injured reserve

Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve

Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve

Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve

TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured reserve

New England Patriots

Brenden Schooler, S - Out

Jared Wilson, C - Out

Khyiris Tonga, DT - Questionable

Harold Landry III, LB - Questionable

Will Campbell, OT - Injured reserve

Alex Austin, CB - Injured reserve

Milton Williams, DE - Injured reserve

Antonio Gibson, RB - Injured reserve

Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured reserve

Deneric Prince, RB - Injured reserve

Lan Larison, RB - Injured reserve

Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured reserve

Yasir Durant, OT - Injured reserve

Brock Lampe, FB - Injured reserve

Giants vs Patriots Predictions and Picks

New York is currently ranked 13th in passing yards, ninth in rushing yards, 22nd in points scored, and 30th in points against. Despite the long losing streak, the Giants' last three losses were one-score games and they were all against teams with winning records. Despite some key injuries, this team continues to show fight and one of their sparks will be back and that is quarterback Jaxson Dart. He has been dynamic, with five games having a passing and rushing touchdown, tied with Josh Allen for the NFL lead. The Giants are still struggling to stop the run, but they do have a strong pass rush and will need to pressure Drake Maye as much as possible.

New England is ranked third in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards, seventh in points scored, and tied for fourth in points allowed. The Patriots are looking for their 10th win in a row. However, three of their last four games have been close ones, and they really had to earn that last one against the Bengals. The offensive line will be missing some of their starters and that could mean more passes under pressure. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has been very productive for the team, especially in the red zone, and should be ready to go off on the Giants' bad run defense.

Best Bet: Over