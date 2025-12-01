Giants vs Patriots: Odds, Spread, and Total
The New York Giants look to end a six-game losing streak as they battle the New England Patriots on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. EST.
The Giants are 2-10 and fourth in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Detroit Lions 34-27 on the road and in overtime. New York led by 10 points three different times in this game but couldn't hang onto the lead in the fourth quarter. They led the whole time until the overtime touchdown loss. Total yards were pretty close, but the Giants won in passing yards, 395-257. The Lions won in rushing yards 237-122. Both teams turned the ball over once and New York won in time of possession. The Giants' red zone offense was 1-for-3 and the red zone defense was 2-for-4 on stops. Wan'Dale Robinson led the way on offense with nine catches for 156 yards and one touchdown.
The Patriots are 10-2 and first in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-20 on the road. New England overcame an early 10-point deficit, piled up the field goals in the second half, and hung on for the win. The Patriots won in total yards, 392-307, and in passing yards, 285-187. New England had the slight edge in time of possession and both teams turned the ball over once. The Patriots' red zone offense was 0-for-2 and the red zone defense was 0-for-1 on stops. Hunter Henry led the way on offense with seven catches for 115 yards and one touchdown.
Spread
- Giants +7.5 (-122)
- Patriots -7.5 (+113)
Money line
- Giants +317
- Patriots -335
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-104)
- UNDER 46.5 (-108)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Giants vs Patriots Betting Trends
- NY Giants is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of NY Giants' last seven games.
- NY Giants is 0-6 SU in its last six games.
- New England is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of New England's last six games.
- New England is 9-0 SU in its last nine games.
Giants vs Patriots Injury Reports
New York Giants
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out
- Victor Dimukeje, LB - Questionable
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB - Out
- Korie Black, CB - Questionable
- Thomas Fidone II, TE - Injured reserve
- Evan Neal, OT - Injured reserve
- Graham Gano, PK - Injured reserve
- Darius Muasau, LB - Injured reserve
- Beaux Collins, WR - Injured reserve
- Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve
- Art Green, CB - Injured reserve
- Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve
- Cam Skattebo, RB - Injured reserve
- Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve
- Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve
- Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve
- TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured reserve
New England Patriots
- Brenden Schooler, S - Out
- Jared Wilson, C - Out
- Khyiris Tonga, DT - Questionable
- Harold Landry III, LB - Questionable
- Will Campbell, OT - Injured reserve
- Alex Austin, CB - Injured reserve
- Milton Williams, DE - Injured reserve
- Antonio Gibson, RB - Injured reserve
- Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured reserve
- Deneric Prince, RB - Injured reserve
- Lan Larison, RB - Injured reserve
- Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured reserve
- Yasir Durant, OT - Injured reserve
- Brock Lampe, FB - Injured reserve
Giants vs Patriots Predictions and Picks
New York is currently ranked 13th in passing yards, ninth in rushing yards, 22nd in points scored, and 30th in points against. Despite the long losing streak, the Giants' last three losses were one-score games and they were all against teams with winning records. Despite some key injuries, this team continues to show fight and one of their sparks will be back and that is quarterback Jaxson Dart. He has been dynamic, with five games having a passing and rushing touchdown, tied with Josh Allen for the NFL lead. The Giants are still struggling to stop the run, but they do have a strong pass rush and will need to pressure Drake Maye as much as possible.
New England is ranked third in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards, seventh in points scored, and tied for fourth in points allowed. The Patriots are looking for their 10th win in a row. However, three of their last four games have been close ones, and they really had to earn that last one against the Bengals. The offensive line will be missing some of their starters and that could mean more passes under pressure. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has been very productive for the team, especially in the red zone, and should be ready to go off on the Giants' bad run defense.
Best Bet: Over
The Giants last few losses have been close and against good teams. They have their starting quarterback back in the mix of things and ready to make things interesting. The Patriots will look to get off to a good start, enjoy rushing the ball a lot, and also try and get more red zone chances.