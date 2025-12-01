Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Odds, Spread, and Total

Las Vegas is only taking a handful of points away from the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, but the way things were going as of a week ago, any 1-to-2 money line odds should prompt cheering. Charlotte has won twice in a row, going for a third straight against the host Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday.

Saturday's overtime win over the Toronto Raptors is one that the Hornets can hang their hats on as a sign of improvement. The Raptors had only lost five times in 19 contests when they took the floor in Carolina. Charlotte forward Miles Bridges' 35-point evening was backed by 18 bench points from Collin Sexton. Toronto's demise came via 15 costly turnovers, while Charlotte nailed almost all of its free throws.

Monday's underdog Brooklyn Nets have lost twice in a row at home and four consecutive times overall. The Nets are cold in the scoring department after beginning the year looking like a fast-paced, porous team that played high-scoring games. Brooklyn committed 18 turnovers in last Friday's loss to Philly.

Spread

Hornets -4.5 (+100)

Nets +4.5 (-108)

Money line

Hornets -170

Nets +163

Total

Over 228.5 (-104)

Under 228.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Trends

Charlotte has won two games in a row after dropping six straight.

The Charlotte Hornets are winless in their last seven road games.

Betting totals have gone over in five of the last seven meetings.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Guard Pat Connaughton is doubtful with a calf injury.

Forward Grant Williams is out with a knee injury.

Guard Josh Green is out with a shoulder injury.

Brooklyn Nets

Guard Cam Thomas is out due to hamstring tightness.

Forward Haywood Highsmith is still recovering from a knee injury.

Guard Egor Demin is day-to-day with a foot injury.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. is day-to-day with a back injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Predictions and Picks

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be tanking again for 2025-26, raising the issue of why a repaired Charlotte lineup isn't favored by more on the point spread. One issue is that the Hornets still have a long road-game losing streak to contend with despite having gotten into the win column at home. Charlotte beat Brooklyn 136-117 when the Nets visited on Oct. 22. But the Hornets haven't won away from home since Oct. 26.

LeMelo Ball's struggles could be the other angle behind tight odds for Monday. "(Ball's) slump continued (against Toronto)," says Orel Dizon of FanSided. "He shot just 6-16 (and) played just 22 minutes. Possibly behind the limited playing time was the minutes restriction he is still under. However, the fact that Charlotte went on a 26-8 run in the fourth quarter with Ball on the bench also made the decision easier."