Blue Jackets vs Devils: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end a four-game losing streak as they battle the New Jersey Devils on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Blue Jackets are 11-9-5 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 at home and in overtime. Columbus was down 1-0, scored three goals in a row, gave up a two-goal lead in the third period, and lost a minute into sudden death overtime. The Blue Jackets outshot the Penguins 29-24 and won in faceoffs 30-29. Columbus lost in hits 18-16. Their power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2, and they even scored a shorthanded goal. The Blue Jackets got a lot of their good shots blocked, and they gave the puck away a decent amount.

The Devils are 16-8-1 and second in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3, and at home. It was tied at one apiece after one period of play. Then the Flyers scored three goals in a row and built a 4-1 lead. In the third, New Jersey cut the deficit to one but gave up a goal in the final minute. The Devils outshot the Flyers 32-31 and won in faceoffs 37-28. The New Jersey power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2. The Devils had a lot of good shots on net blocked by the Philly defense.

Spread

Blue Jackets +1.5 (-194)

Devils -1.5 (+163)

Money line

Blue Jackets +138

Devils -144

Total

OVER 6.5 (+108)

UNDER 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jackets vs Devils Betting Trends

Columbus is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

Columbus is 1-6 SU in its last seven games against New Jersey.

Columbus is 2-7 SU in its last nine games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in four of New Jersey's last five games against Columbus.

New Jersey is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games at home.

New Jersey is 5-1 SU in its last six games when playing at home against Columbus.

Blue Jackets vs Devils Injury Reports

Columbus Blue Jackets

Mathieu Olivier, RW - Out

Kirill Marchenko, RW - Out

New Jersey Devils

Evgenii Dadonov, RW - Out

Jack Hughes, C - Injured reserve

Brett Pesce, D - Injured reserve

Zack MacEwen, RW - Injured reserve

Blue Jackets vs Devils Predictions and Picks

Columbus is 26th in scoring, 22nd in goals against, 26th on the power play, and tied for 26th on the penalty kill. Zach Werenski leads the team in goals, assists, and points. Even though the Blue Jackets have lost four games in a row, they picked up points in three of those games. They are 4-2-4 in their last 10 games and have a minus-9 goal differential. Goaltender Jet Greaves should get the start in this one, and he has a 2.81 GAA and .901 SV%. The Blue Jackets have lost three of their last four road games, with two games being bad losses.

New Jersey is 12th in scoring, tied for 15th in goals against, seventh on the power play, and eighth on the penalty kill. Dawson Mercer leads the team in goals. The Devils just had a three-game winning streak end. When they score at least three goals in a game, they are 14-4. Also, Nico Hischier and Timo Meier are both on five-game point streaks, and hopefully they can get the offense going early and not dig themselves into a multi-goal deficit. The scoring depth is usually there for them, but the defense can sometimes give up goals in bunches.

Best Bet: Over