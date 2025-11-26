St. Louis Blues vs New Jersey Devils: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Devils haven't lost in regulation at Prudential Center this season, and they'll look to keep that streak intact Wednesday when they host the struggling St. Louis Blues. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

The Devils (14-7-1) carry an impressive 8-0-1 record at home, where they're averaging just over three goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads New Jersey with 22 points while leading goalscorer Jack Hughes remains on injured reserve. Goaltender Jake Allen has anchored the crease with a 7-4-0 record and a 2.46 goals-against average.

St. Louis (7-10-6) has spent most of November on the East Coast and have leaned heavily on Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou, and Robert Thomas for offense. St. Louis is scoring 2.65 goals per game and allowing 3.61, with Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer combining for an .875 save percentage.

The Blues have dropped five of their last six, though four of those losses came by a single goal or in overtime. New Jersey snapped a three-game skid on Monday, edging Detroit 4–3.

Spread

Blues +1.5 (-223)

Devils -1.5 (+186)

Money line

Blues +127

Devils -133

Total

Over 5.5 (-113)

Under 5.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blues vs Devils Betting Trends

The Blues are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, going 5-1 on the road.

The Devils are 2-8 against the spread in their past 10 matchups, including 0-4 at home.

The under has hit in all of the Blues' last five games.

The Devils have won 13 of their last 20, including eight of their last nine at home.

The Blues have won 15 of the last 20 matchups with the Devils.

The total has gone under in five straight meetings between these teams.

Blues vs Devils Injury Reports

Blues

Zach Dean, C — Injured reserve.

Devils

Jack Hughes, C — Injured reserve.

Brett Pesce, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Zack MacEwen, RW — Injured reserve.

Blues vs Devils Predictions and Picks

"The Devils win over Detroit showed promise that they can plug along without Jack Hughes in the lineup. However, Markstrom is slated to be in the net for the Devils, and he has allowed three or more goals in five straight starts. That combined with the struggles that the Devils have had over their recent meetings with the Blues makes us believe that St. Louis has a slight edge on the road in this one." — Bill Christy, SportyTrader

"Both of these teams come into this matchup struggling over their last few games, but New Jersey is the better team, and they are at home. The Devils are 8-0-1 at home this year, while the Blues are 4-5-2 on the road. St. Louis has scored two goals or fewer in five straight games, and they are one of the worst teams in the NHL right now. New Jersey snapped their small losing streak with a win over Detroit last time out, and even with their injuries, they should have no problem winning this game. Take the Devils at home here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place