New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Rangers will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. As the season has progressed, the divide between mediocre and good teams has become more and more clear, a divide that is clearly on display in this contest. The Rangers are truly a middle-of-the-pack team, going 11-11-2 in the early portion of the year. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have amassed a 14-6-2 mark, the best in the Metropolitan Division.

Unsurprisingly, the Rangers have an array of problems, the foremost of which has been the lack of offensive production in recent games. New York has not scored more than three goals in any of their last six games, indicating a truly cold stretch from a unit that lacks top-tier talent. The defense has kept the Rangers within striking distance in every single one of those games, but without much scoring, New York embarked on a four-game losing streak that was broken last time out, but turning it into a win streak against a good Carolina team is a tough prospect.

After a couple of excellent early stretches, the Hurricanes have begun trading off wins and losses for a couple of weeks. That is not an exaggeration, as Carolina has not won or lost multiple games in a row since Nov. 9. Despite a massively talented roster, head coach Rod Brind'Amour has struggled to find true consistency outside of the early going, but a home game against the rival Rangers offers a perfect opportunity to get a blowout win on the board.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-150)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+133)

Money line

Rangers +170

Hurricanes -178

Totals

Over 5.5 (-127)

Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The Rangers are an even 12-12 ATS this season.

The Rangers have been fantastic ATS on the road, going 10-4.

The under is 16-8 in New York's games.

The Hurricanes are 9-13 ATS this year.

The Hurricanes are 3-6 ATS when playing on their home ice.

The over is 13-9 in Carolina's games.

Rangers vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

New York Rangers

JT Miller, C - Out.

Matt Rempe, RW - Out.

Will Borgen, D - Out.

Jonathan Quick, G - Out.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C - Out.

Jordan Staal, C - Out.

Jaccob Slavin, D - Out.

Charles-Alexis Legault, D - Out.

Pyotr Kochetkov, G - Out.

Rangers vs Hurricanes Prediction and Pick