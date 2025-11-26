New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The New York Rangers will look to add another chapter to a classic intercity rivalry when they face the Boston Bruins at 1 p.m. EST on Friday. The Eastern Conference opponents have fairly similar records, but the Bruins have been the noticeably better team. The Rangers will attempt to prove that they are on Boston's level in a game that should garner massive viewership on Black Friday.

It is difficult to highlight a particularly positive element of this New York team. The offense has been particularly problematic, ranking in the bottom third of the NHL in goals per game, assists, and points. The one thing that the Rangers offense has going for it is the frequency of its power play, coming in at 17th in the league with 20%. Defensively, New York has been slightly better, ranking fifth in the NHL in goals allowed per game with 2.63. That defense will need a Herculean effort to secure a victory against the Bruins on Friday.

The Bruins are about as opposite of a team from the Rangers as they can get. Boston has been fine defensively, but most of their wins have come at the hands of its offensive play. Ranking in the top 10 in assists, points, and power play percentage, the Bruins have been one of the most electric attacks in the league, largely thanks to the contributions of center Morgan Geekie, who is tied for the NHL lead in goals. Helping matters is the fact that Boston will play on its home ice, setting a rabid scene for a visit from a New York team.

This preview's data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Bruins Betting Trends

The Rangers have been mediocre against the spread, sitting at just below .500 ATS this year.

New York has been excellent ATS when playing on the road, going 10-4.

The under is 8-6 in the Rangers' road games.

The Bruins own the fourth-best record ATS in the NHL.

The Bruins are 9-3 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 7-5 ATS in Boston's games.

Rangers vs Bruins Injury Reports

New York Rangers

JT Miller, C - Out.

Matt Rempe, RW - Out.

Will Borgen, D - Out.

Jonathan Quick, G - Out.

Boston Bruins

Casey Middelstadt, C - Out.

Viktor Arvidsson, RW - Out.

Jordan Harris, D - Out.

Charlie McAvoy, D - Out.

Rangers vs Bruins Prediction and Pick

This is a matchup made for the Bruins to win. New York's atrocious offensive capabilities should allow a Bruins defense that is mediocre at best to perform well, especially considering that it will be playing at home. Additionally, the absence of Miller will likely further disrupt the Rangers' flow, considering that Miller typically handles 20 minutes of time on the ice per contest when he is healthy.