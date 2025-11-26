New Jersey Devils vs Buffalo Sabres: Trends, Predictions And Picks

The New Jersey Devils will face the Buffalo Sabres at 4 p.m. EST on Friday. This matchup represents the polar opposites of the Eastern Conference, as the Devils have utilized a hot start to maintain one of the best records in the NHL, going 14-7-1, a record that is good for second in the Metropolitan Division. The Sabres, as most expected, have not had as successful of a start to the year, going 9-9-4. Buffalo is seventh in the Atlantic Division and seems unlikely to improve over the course of the season.

Despite their record, New Jersey is not a particularly well-rounded team. The Devils have struggled to consistently put out offensive production, ranking in the middle of the NHL pack in both goals per game with 3.05 and points per game. Another reason for concern is the fact that New Jersey is 5-1 in overtime games, a record that is so good it is almost certain to be unsustainable over the course of the rest of the season. The Devils might be towards the top of the standings for now, but it would not be entirely surprising to see them fall later in the year.

Statistically, the Sabres have been a far better offensive team than New Jersey. They rank seventh in the league in goals scored per game with 3.18, while also ranking inside the top 10 in nearly every single major offensive metric. Unsurprisingly, Buffalo's defense has been just as bad as the offense has been good, creating a team that is essentially the NHL version of this year's Dallas Cowboys. That is not necessarily a bad thing, as a potent offense makes the Sabres a threat to pull an upset on any given night, even against a highly-ranked team like the Devils.

This preview's data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Sabres Betting Trends

The Devils are 9-13 against the spread this season.

The Devils are 5-8 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 8-5 when New Jersey plays on the road.

The Sabres are just under .500 ATS this year.

The Sabres are 8-6 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 12-10 in Buffalo's games.

Devils vs Sabres Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes, C - Out.

Evgenii Dadonov, LW - Out.

Zack MacEwen, RW - Out.

Marc McLaughlin, RW - Out.

Brett Pesce, D - Out.

Johnathan Kovacevic, D - Out.

Buffalo Sabres

Josh Norris, C - Out.

Jiri Kulich, C - Out.

Justin Danforth, RW - Out.

Michael Kesselring, D - Out.

Devils vs Sabres Prediction and Pick