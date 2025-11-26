Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Trends, Predictions And Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. This game is a classic matchup of perennial Eastern Conference contenders, with the Bucks still led by forward Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Knicks field much of the same team that made the Eastern Conference Finals last season. These two teams always put on entertaining matchups, and this game should be no different.

While Antetokounmpo remains a top-5 player in the NBA, the rest of the roster leaves a lot to be desired. With the Damian Lillard experiment over, the "Greek Freak" has been left without a true championship-caliber running mate, instead relying on guard Ryan Rollins and center Myles Turner to provide scoring when Antetokounmpo is off the floor. That formula is enough to beat up on bad Eastern Conference teams, but it is a near certainty to end in postseason disaster when the Bucks do reach that stage of the season.

The Knicks' offseason additions, largely made in order to improve the team's depth, have worked out quite nicely through the early part of the season. The big one has been guard Jordan Clarkson, who has added an excellent scoring punch off the bench. Elsewhere, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns continue to shoulder the burden of leadership on the team, while an assortment of fantastic two-way wings round out the rest of the roster. New York might not have an astounding record, but with the lack of truly scary contenders in the East, this is a team that could very well represent the conference in the NBA Finals.

This preview's data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bucks vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 2-5 when playing on the road.

The Bucks are 4-5 in games that they enter as the underdog.

The under is 5-2 when Milwaukee plays on the road.

The Knicks are an excellent 8-1 ATS when they play in Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are 8-5 ATS when they enter the game as a favorite.

The over is 7-2 when New York plays at home.

Bucks vs Knicks Injury Reports

Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr., G - Out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F - Questionable.

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby, F - Out.

Landry Shamet, F - Questionable.

Bucks vs Knicks Prediction and Pick

It is not a surprise to see that the Knicks enter this game as a sizable favorite. New York has played at a much higher level when having the advantage of playing in front of its home fans, and the Garden should be rocking for this Black Friday contest.